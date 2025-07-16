From Kiffin to Grubb: A look at the last decade of Alabama Offensive Architects

Courtesy to Getty Images Lane Kiffin had the role of Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.

As Ryan Grubb steps into his first season as offensive coordinator at Alabama, he becomes the eighth OC for the Crimson Tide in the last 10 years. The revolving door at the position is a result not of poor performance but of greater opportunities — coordinators regularly helped the team to a stellar offensive campaign and then found higher positions elsewhere.

Here is a look at the previous 10 years of Alabama OCs, the offenses they fostered and the places they went after Tuscaloosa.

Lane Kiffin — 2014-16

The Kiffin era changed the trajectory of the program and the offensive players it brought in. Former head coach Nick Saban decided to adapt in the changing landscape of CFB offenses, departing from the run-heavy schemes of before, and he hired the talented playcaller in Kiffin to execute it.

The result of a more modern and balanced pass-run offense impacted recruiting, as game-manager quarterbacks became dynamic stars, and the receiving room saw elite talent take it to potential WRU status for a stretch.

Kiffin’s success landed him the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, and after three seasons he moved on to Ole Miss, where he has been for five years.

Steve Sarkisian — 2017, national championship game

After Kiffin had a somewhat muddied exit at the end of 2016-17, Sarkisian was internally promoted for the CFP national championship game against Clemson. The Crimson Tide put up 31 points on 221 rush yards and 155 pass yards, a total of 376 far below the Tigers’ 511.

A month after the 35-31 loss, Sarkisian departed to become the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

Brian Daboll — 2017

In the second year of the Jalen Hurts era, the offense continued to flourish, finishing 15th in the country with 37.1 points per game. Daboll utilized Hurts similarly to how Kiffin did in 2016-17, letting him be an efficient but not overworked passer and a high-volume runner; he threw for right at 2,000 yards and only 17 touchdowns with one interception, and he ran for 855 yards with eight touchdowns.

Like Sarkisian, Daboll answered the call of the NFL following his stint in Tuscaloosa, and he took the same OC role for the Buffalo Bills. There he stayed for three seasons before being named head coach of the New York Giants, where he remains to this day.

Mike Locksley — 2018

In Locksley’s one season as lone playcaller, the Crimson Tide took a massive leap offensively. Quarterback Tua Tagavailoa took over as starter and helped the team score 45.6 points per contest, good for third in the nation, while throwing for 3,966 and 43 touchdowns with only six picks. Alabama also boasted three running backs with 600-plus yards, with Damien Harris leading the way at 876.

For leading such a dominant attack, Locksley won the 2018 Broyles Award given to the best assistant coach in the country. He was then given the head job at Maryland, and he has been in College Park ever since.

Steve Sarkisian — 2019-20

Sarkisian returned from the NFL to fill Locksley’s vacancy, and he oversaw the most dominant stretch of any other OC on the list. Over two years, the Alabama offense put up 47.2 and 48.5 points per game, respectively, both times finishing second in the country. In 2020 the team won the national championship, and receiver Devonta Smith took home the Heisman.

Following 2020, Sarkisian took one of the biggest jobs in the country with Texas. He went 5-7 and 8-5 in his first two years, but Years 3 and 4 saw the Longhorns make the CFP semifinals.

Bill O’Brien — 2021-22

These were the two years that Bryce Young started at quarterback, and the offense continued to put up high scoring numbers — 39.9 in 2021, and 41.1 in 2022. Despite the numbers and Young winning the Heisman in 2021, O’Brien’s run as OC was mired with frustration for fans, stemming from at-times pass-reliant playcalling and occasional scoring dry spells.

Regardless of what fans thought of his tenure, O’Brien left Tuscaloosa for the same job with the New England Patriots. He’s now the head coach for Boston College and is coming off a 7-6 season with a bowl loss.

Tommy Rees — 2023

The 2023 season was one of full vulnerability for an Alabama team that had long occupied an untouchable realm in college football. The offense dropped to 34.0 PPG and 24th in the country; there was a three-game stretch of scoring 42, 49 and 66 points late in the season, but there was also the 17-3 struggle-fest against USF early on.

Rees came from a six-year stint at Notre Dame with three years as OC, in one of which the Fighting Irish made it to the College Football Playoff. After 2023, he was named tight ends/pass game specialist for the Cleveland Browns, and for this upcoming season he has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

Nick Sheridan — 2024

In head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year, the team went 9-4 and averaged 33.8 points per game, the lowest in 15 years. Milroe struggled mightily, throwing for a similar amount of yards as the previous year but with seven fewer touchdowns and five more interceptions.

The issues can’t all be pinned on Sheridan, but it’s hard to deny that he owns a fair share. Having only previously been an OC for a short time at Indiana, he had stumbles characteristic of a young and green leader of the offense. The playcalling balance varied game-to-game often to drastic degrees, and the team never found a real identity.

To look ahead at 2025-26 — Grubb was the OC when DeBoer was the head man at Washington, and the duo took the Huskies to a national championship berth. Fans in Tuscaloosa will hope the two can capture that offensive spark.