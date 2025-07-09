Football lands commitments from several key targets in summer surge

CW / Riley Brown Alabama head Coach Kalen DeBoer prepares to play Tennessee on Oct. 21, 2024.

Alabama football’s surge on the recruiting trail continued this summer, landing multiple key targets and lifting the Crimson Tide into the top 10 of the Class of 2026 recruiting rankings on all major sites.

The Crimson Tide possesses the commitments of five 5-star prospects, according to the On3/Rivals Industry rankings: defensive back Jorden Edmonds (No. 2 CB), running back Ezavier Crowell (No. 2 RB), linebacker Xavier Griffin (No. 2 LB), wide receiver Cedarian Morgan (No. 2 WR) and safety Jireh Edwards (No. 2 S)..

The impressive stretch of commitments saw Alabama rise from outside the top 40 in the rankings entering June to No. 5 in the On3/Rivals Industry rankings, following Edwards’ commitment on July 5.

“I feel like [head coach Kalen DeBoer] is a great recruiter,” said 3-star linebacker Zay Hall, a native of Tuscaloosa, who made his pledge to Alabama on June 27. “For his first time recruiting down here, he’s impressed a lot of people. He’s shocked a lot of people. He’s done an amazing job.”

DeBoer and staff have done an impressive job of landing three of On3’s top-five players in the state of Alabama, a feat coming just one year after the Crimson Tide signed none of the top-15 ranked players in the state.

BamaOnLine’s Andrew Bone said on X that he is not sure he’s seen a 10-day stretch like this from Alabama in recruiting in his time covering the program.

The Crimson Tide is also trending for a sixth 5-star commitment, with in-state edge rusher Anthony Jones nearing a decision in his recruitment. The No. 2 player in the state, per On3/Rivals, has narrowed down his focus to Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M but has not yet announced a commitment date.

He spoke positively of the Crimson Tide to Rivals after his official visit on June 22.

“On this visit, I loved the brotherhood that I saw at Alabama,” Jones said. “The relationships I have with the staff [are] something else I like a lot. How I fit into the scheme and their plan for me is something else that stands out at Alabama.”

Alabama is expected to land 4-star quarterback Tayden Kaawa to pair with fellow 4-star quarterback Jett Thomalla, according to On3. The team is in contention for 4-star linebackers Nick Abrams II (No. 14) and Anthony Davis (No. 17), but isn’t currently expected to land the three.

Abrams is set to announce his decision between Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on July 16. The Crimson Tide also was in the mix for 4-star linebacker Brayden Rouse, but the No. 10 player in the state of Georgia committed to SEC foe Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for 4-star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer, but Auburn appears to be the frontrunner in Zierer’s recruitment. Zierer’s brother, Kilian, played for the Tigers from 2020 to 2022, which could factor into the 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle’s decision.

Zierer has not yet announced when he will make his decision, but the Crimson Tide will likely have to make strides in his recruitment if it is to land him.

“It is just going to come down to when it feels right and what feels right,” he told Rivals on Monday.

Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class will continue to take shape as the offseason progresses, with the decisions of Jones, Abrams and Zierer ones to watch as the start of the 2025 season edges closer.