Alabama’s biggest quarterback matchups this season

CW File Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (#15) warms up before the game against Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Nov. 16, 2024.

Alabama isless than two months away from kickoff in its second season under head coach Kalen DeBoer. This year’s schedule is similar to 2024-25, with the same lineup of SEC opponents and the back end of a home-and-home against Wisconsin, but there are several new opponents to go along with familiar foes.

Most prominent are the quarterbacks, whose impact often plays a crucial role in the result of the game. Between transfers, new starters and improved returners, here are the biggest QB matchups the Crimson Tide will have this year.

Thomas Castellanos — at Florida State, Aug. 30

Castellanos has already stirred up strife long before he steps on the field against Alabama, making this an even more intriguing matchup.

The claim by the former Boston College QB that he “tore the ACC up” has some merit, as he threw for 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions last year in only eight games. However, those eight games preceded a mid-game benching that drove him to the transfer portal and ultimately to Tallahassee.

As a senior, Castellanos is in a prove-it year with a team looking to rebound from a 2-10 campaign. There’s perhaps no better an opportunity to start it than against the Crimson Tide.

Gunner Stockton — at Georgia, Sept. 27

The former 4-star has seen the least amount of time out of the players on this list, not starting his first game until the Bulldogs’ CFP quarterfinal against Notre Dame. In that 23-10 loss, he went 20/32 with 234 yards and a touchdown. Against Texas in the SEC championship, entering after starter Carson Beck got injured, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

With an offseason to integrate into the offense, Stockton is a daunting opponent, evidenced by his top 15 ranking in BetMGM’s Heisman odds. He’s a dynamic thrower with ability to navigate the pocket, and his 247Sports recruiting page projected him as a second- or third-round NFL draft pick.

Diego Pavia — Vanderbilt, Oct. 4

Fans are unlikely to have forgotten the stunning 40-35 loss then-No. 1 Alabama suffered in Nashville last year, a game in which Pavia featured heavily. He was incredibly efficient, completing 16 of his 20 pass attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns with no picks, and he also ran for 56 yards.

All season, he spearheaded the Commodore attack both in the air and on the ground. On a nearly 60% completion rate, he threw for 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns with only four interceptions; furthermore, he led the team in rushing yards with 801 and rushing scores with eight. He effectively embodies Vanderbilt’s offense, and an offseason should only bring improvement.

LaNorris Sellers — at South Carolina, Oct. 25

As a redshirt freshman last year, the South Carolina native put up 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns to only seven interceptions, and he also ran for nearly 700 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s a high-level dual threat QB, which Alabama has chronically struggled with both last season and even back into the Nick Saban tenure.

In Alabama’s 27-25 win last season, Sellers only ran for 19 yards, tied for his second-lowest all year; he did, however, throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, only committing a crucial mistake when he threw his only interception with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

Garrett Nussmeier — LSU, Nov. 8

Nussmeier led the SEC in completions and attempts in 2024, was second in yards with 4,052 and tied for second in touchdowns with 29, though he also led the conference in interceptions with 12.

He’s a definite pocket passer — in three of his four seasons, he has finished with negative rushing yards — but the stats show that he’s an undeniably great one. He sits second in the MGM Heisman rankings at +850, indicating that analysts and pundits are high on his year-over-year improvement for an LSU team widely thought to be among the best in the country next year.

Alabama played him as well as any other team last season in a 42-13 beatdown in Death Valley. Nussmeier completed 27 passes but only for 239 yards, a 5.7 YPA rate that was his second lowest all year, and he also threw two interceptions to one touchdown.