8 weeks until football season: Best Alabama football players to wear No. 8

CW File Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (#8) prepares to play against Ole Miss in 2021.

There are now just eight weeks until Alabama football will take center stage in Tallahassee against Florida State, meaning it’s time to look at the best Crimson Tide players to wear No. 8.

Wearing the number this season will be wide receiver Jalen Hale and linebacker Justin Hill. Here are the top Alabama players to have worn No. 8.

Julio Jones, wide receiver, 2008-10

Nicknamed “Waffle House” in high school because he was always open as a receiver, Jones was a five-star recruit out of Foley, Alabama. He committed to Alabama on signing day in 2008 and was considered Nick Saban’s first big commit since taking the Crimson Tide job.

Jones was a star right away in Tuscaloosa, immediately becoming a starter and leading the Crimson Tide with 58 receptions and 924 receiving yards. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after his breakout campaign.

His production took a dip in his sophomore season as he amassed only 596 receiving yards, but was still a solid contributing receiver, helping lead Alabama to a national championship.

Jones followed it up with an impressive junior season, recording 1,133 receiving yards and being named an All-American, allowing him to leave school early and declare for the NFL Draft.

Jones is more known for his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career in the NFL as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. But he still had several great moments at Alabama, including a game-winning touchdown in the 2009 win over LSU.

Josh Jacobs, running back, 2016-2018

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacobs was not a highly touted prospect, not holding a single Division I scholarship offer headed into his senior season of high school. But a breakout final season earned him national attention and a scholarship to Alabama.

His freshman season saw him share time in a crowded backfield with Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough, rushing 85 times for 567 yards and four touchdowns. Jacobs dealt with a nagging injury in his sophomore year, which was later discovered to be a broken ankle, but still managed to rush for 284 yards and snag 168 receiving yards.

Jacobs finally took over as a starter in 2018, rushing for 640 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns on the ground, and added 247 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. He was also the team’s kick and punt returner, and his 30.6 yards per return led the SEC.

The running back declared for the draft following his impressive junior season. One of the notable moments he had in Tuscaloosa was when he leveled an Oklahoma defender en route to a touchdown.

John Metchie III, wide receiver, 2019-2021

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Metchie moved to the United States and spent his high school career in Maryland, where he gained national attention and ended up committing to Alabama. He played in all 13 games his freshman season, though mostly on special teams, as he had four catches for 23 yards.

Metchie then saw extended action in 2020, helping lead Alabama to a national championship as he racked up 916 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He won the Jon Cornish Trophy, which is given to the best Canadian in college football.

2021 marked his best season yet as he recorded 96 receptions for 1,142 yards, once again winning the Cornish award and forming a dynamic duo with fellow receiver Jameson Williams. The two made the “Crimson Crane” celebration famous in Tuscaloosa.

Metchie had an iconic moment during his time in Tuscaloosa when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 2021 Iron Bowl, shushed the Auburn crowd, and hit the “Crimson Crane” celebration.