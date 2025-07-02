Opinion | Renting rant: The inconvenience of the 12-month lease on college students

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The East Edge apartment complex, along with many others, is conveniently located right off campus, but off-campus apartments’ 12-month lease style is not practical for students.

Following the conclusion of my freshman year, I was ecstatic to move into my first off-campus apartment. While I had enjoyed my time at Presidential Village, the promise of an in-unit washer and dryer, my own bathroom, and — perhaps most importantly — never again having to circle the parking deck in search of an open spot was incredibly appealing.

However, one aspect of dorm life that I particularly miss is that my lease was perfectly aligned with the academic school year. Returning home for over three months following finals week was exactly the reset I needed after my first year functioning as a somewhat-adult.

The majority of off-campus housing in Tuscaloosa only offers 12-month leases. While this may be beneficial for students who remain in town during the summer—whether for jobs, established routines, or in-person classes—a large portion of the student population is forced to continue paying rent for units they are not occupying, or to “make it work” through costly sublets, extended stays or unnecessary stress.

There are numerous reasons students may not occupy their leases during the summer months, including returning to jobs in their hometowns, pursuing internships in other cities or participating in study abroad programs.

This common leasing arrangement also places graduating seniors in a difficult position. When searching for a job post-graduation — especially one that requires relocation — being tied to a lease until the end of July complicates the planning process. This issue is even more significant for fall graduates. Those who complete their degree in December are often contractually obligated to pay an additional seven months of rent after graduation, despite no longer needing the apartment.

While subletting may be a potential option for those wishing to vacate their property early or for a short period of time, it often presents significant risks for the leaseholder. In most cases, the original tenant remains legally and financially responsible for the unit, even while it is occupied by someone else. Additionally, many landlords and property managers do not permit subleasing at all, further limiting students’ flexibility and options.

Aside from academic breaks or early graduation, there are other aspects of renting that complicate students’ lives. Unlike month-to-month leases, which tend to be more flexible with move-in and move-out dates, 12-month leases rarely offer such leniency. For example, as I prepare to move from one apartment complex to another for the fall semester, I am currently facing a two-week gap between the end of my current lease and the start of my next. As an out-of-state student, the only viable solution for storing my belongings during this transition is to pay for a storage unit — an added expense and inconvenience that many students are similarly forced to navigate.

There is no clear or simple solution to this issue that continues to inconvenience young renters. While individualized leasing agreements may seem like an obvious fix, they are understandably impractical for high-volume properties. If each resident operated on a different lease term, it would become nearly impossible for property management to coordinate move-in and move-out schedules, perform cleaning and maintenance between tenants, and maintain overall organization across a large quantity of units.

While I have enjoyed spending my first summer in Tuscaloosa, I would almost certainly return home if it weren’t for the fact that I am contractually obligated to pay rent through the end of July. Each student has unique needs and preferences when it comes to their housing arrangements, and unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution.