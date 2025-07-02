Culture Pick | ‘M3GAN 2.0’ takes the bonkers even further

Courtesy of Variety M3GAN 2.0 delivers horror as well as a philosophical discussion on AI and evolving technology.

Released 2 1/2 years after its predecessor, “M3GAN 2.0” takes everything to the maximum. No longer is it just a story of an overprotective electronic doll, but rather a sweeping tale of international political conflict, governmental weaponization of artificial intelligence and potential dangers for humanity if AI begins acting outside its orders. All of that with an overprotective electronic doll at the center, of course.

The original “M3GAN” opened to surprisingly ubiquitous positive acclaim given it was a January horror movie, and much of its draw to viewers was its unabashed craziness. The movie seemed aware of how ridiculous its concept and central horror figure were, even if they made for some decent moments of tension; it isn’t shocking that the sequel would lean further into that ridiculousness.

Instead of just being a frightening doll akin to Chucky, M3GAN is now tasked with taking on Amelia, a high-powered electronic doll used by the U.S. government who has gone rogue and poses a threat not just to the main group of characters, but also the world. This is essentially a hero vs. villain action movie — or, more aptly put, an antihero vs villain movie — with the M3GAN-Amelia showdown as the main attraction.

The film retains many of the issues from the original. While its core cast of characters are solidly written and memorable, the rest are largely one-noted and dry. It’s also two hours in length, running longer than the first movie and possibly wearing out its welcome for audience members.

For what it’s worth, however, the pacing never really slows. The story doesn’t linger too long on any of its specific beats, which helps the movie keep its fun and upbeat tempo. Such a quick pace directly complements the film’s best aspect: its all-out craziness.

Just as the first movie was aware of and utilized its campiness, “M3GAN 2.0” plays to itself well. It evolves M3GAN beyond a horror symbol and into a multifaceted icon who makes quippy one-liners, hacks into government databases, fights bad guys and still sings and dances. The film’s tone likewise shifts in a more dynamic direction, bolstered by energetic and zippy dialogue that at times stays basic and at times waxes philosophical about technology and the future of AI.

Those philosophical moments — whether on the conceptual side about tech or the ethical side about AI usage — provide a lot more substance than the first film, and it goes alongside a plot that’s already a lot denser than the first’s. There might not be anything revolutionary said about AI or the dangers it poses in the future, but the ideas at least give viewers something to think about in between scenes of action-packed robot fights.

This movie as a whole is simply more filled-out than the first. There’s a lot more to chew on and a lot more to be thrilled by, and the genre shift makes this an even more unique franchise with lots of avenues to explore. We have no confirmation of a third film — although there is a spinoff set for 2026 — but with a low budget, reasonable box office return and high audience reviews, the potential is definitely there. The question might not be if there’s a threequel, but rather what surprising new direction it will take.