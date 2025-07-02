Celebration on the River 2025: Tuscaloosa set to host annual Fourth of July event

Tuscaloosa will host its annual Fourth of July Celebration on the River on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater and is open to the public, featuring a range of family-friendly activities.
Celebration will begin with kids’ zones in the amphitheater’s east and west plazas, which will include face painting and inflatables, as well as a performance from DJ Tank. That performance will be followed by showings from Drum Nation and the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra that are scheduled to last until right before 9.
Following a short set of remarks from Mayor Walt Maddox, the annual fireworks show will commence, closing out the celebration.
A clear-bag policy will be in place for admission to the celebration. If any weather concerns arise, they will be addressed on the City of Tuscaloosa’s social media accounts.
The City encourages those attending the event to park at the Tuscaloosa Intermodal Facility located at 2230 7th Street and then either walk or take a shuttle to the amphitheater. Accessible parking will be available in the amphitheater’s box office parking lot.