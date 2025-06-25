Tuscaloosa City Council approves revised Sports Illustrated Resorts plan

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $150 million resort project, a school-supply parking ticket exchange and funding for homelessness and domestic violence services on Tuesday.

Riverfront resort project clears final vote

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday to approve the development plan for the Sports Illustrated Resorts at 105 Rice Mine Road North, clearing the way for a new riverfront resort after the project failed to secure a unanimous vote earlier this month.

The vote passed 5–2, with District 3 Councilor Norman Crow and District 2 Councilor Raevan Howard voting no.

The planned six-story resort, the first of its kind in the country, will feature hotel-managed condos, retail space and amenities to attract sports fans and tourists.

The project is estimated to cost $150 million, though an exact start date for construction remains uncertain.

Residents can pay off parking tickets with school supplies this summer

The council reapproved an annual program that allows residents to pay for specific parking tickets by donating school supplies.

From July 7 through Aug. 1, Tuscaloosans can resolve $19 overtime parking citations by donating school supplies valued at $10 or more. A $20 donation clears two tickets — and so on.

Details on donation locations and accepted items will be announced by the city ahead of the program’s start.

All supplies will go to Tuscaloosa City Schools for distribution to students.

City commits to regional human trafficking task force

The council also authorized Police Chief Brent Blankley to sign a new memorandum of understanding to keep the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force active and grant-eligible.

The task force, first created in 2018, is a joint effort between the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Northport Police Department, University of Alabama Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

The updated agreement replaces the original MOU that has governed the task force for the past seven years.

Funding support for the homeless and survivors of domestic abuse

The city will apply for $220,000 through the 2025 Emergency Solutions Grant program, with funding designated for The Salvation Army, Temporary Emergency Services and Turning Point.

The money will go toward emergency shelter, homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing.

Council approves utility deal for Woolsey Finnell Bridge replacement

The council approved a 100% reimbursable agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for utility relocation work connected to the Woolsey Finnell Bridge replacement project.

The city will be reimbursed more than $21.2 million as part of the work.

6005 New Watermelon Road annexed into city limits

The council unanimously approved the annexation of nearly five acres of land at 6005 New Watermelon Road, bringing the property into the city’s corporate limits.

District 3 Councilor Norman Crow said the move brings consistency to development in the area and pointed to a neighboring parcel that remains outside city lines.

“My understanding is the second parcel of land, the petitioner has said it will be brought into the city if they develop on it,” he said.