TCS to expand UA Early College Access

Beginning this fall, eligible Tuscaloosa City School students will be able to take up to nine courses through the UA Early College Program for free due to an expansion of the Elevate Dual Enrollment Scholarship.
“We are committed to preparing students for life and career success,” said Mike Daria, TCS superintendent. “This expansion removes financial barriers and opens more doors for students to get a head start on college.”
Previously, the Elevate scholarship only covered 12 credit hours. However, due to the University decreasing the price of dual enrollment from $385 to $33 per credit hour, students may now take one course per semester, up to nine courses in high school.
During the 2024-25 school year, TCS students completed 1,021 dual enrollment courses through the University, Shelton State Community College and Stillman College. The Elevate program expansion only applies to the University, but students can still earn up to 12 credit hours at no cost from Shelton State after graduation.
“The Elevate Dual Enrollment scholarship expansion is a game changer for the Tuscaloosa community,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. “Not only is this an investment in our students, it’s an investment in our economy. By relieving financial barriers, we are able to position our future generations for career success.”