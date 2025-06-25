Financial independence or potential burnout? The benefits and drawbacks of summer jobs for students

After a full academic year of coursework, social life and the general busyness of being in college, many students are returning home and beginning summer jobs.

In a survey by the National Recreation and Park Association from January 2024, almost 90% of surveyed college students said they worked in some capacity during the summer. More specifically, 40.5% reported working 32 to 40 hours a week, 35.8% reported having a part-time job, and 12.9% reported balancing two or more part-time jobs.

With so many reporting some form of employment, it’s evident that students are highly valuing the benefits of a summer job. These benefits are many, but an Honor Society article narrowed them down to four specific points, beginning with financial independence.

“One of the most significant advantages of working during the summer break is the opportunity to earn money,” the story said. “This can help cover expenses such as tuition, textbooks, housing, or even save for future goals.”

The second point, which is perhaps the most obvious aside from the opportunity to make money, is to gain practical experience. For many students, this looks like internships in their specific fields, while for others it’s simply a chance to gain work skills even while working in a different industry.

Ivan Pelley, a senior majoring in American studies, said that while it’s great to obtain a job tailored to one’s desired career, “doing something else short term can offer a lot of perspective and teach you a bit more about the world,” including “what other people do to survive.”

The third and fourth benefits in the article were networking opportunities — connections with colleagues, superiors and members of the field, which can “open doors to future internships, job opportunities, and mentorship” — and time management skills, which are beneficial both in college years and later on into adult life.

More than all those future-facing upsides, Pelley said summer jobs help students stay in a rhythm and lead to overall fulfillment.

“Work keeps you active and busy,” he said. “Going to work obviously isn’t fun, like going to a bar, but it can be fulfilling in that it offers you new skills and roles to try to perfect and excel at.”

As for downsides, Honor Society likewise offered four: limited time for relaxation, reduced time for internships or research, academic impact, and missed opportunities for personal growth. All four of these potential downsides generally revolve around the increase of busyness in a time when relaxation and recuperation before the fall semester are important.

Overall, the decision for students is personal and requires a self-assessment of schedule and needs. Money can be valuable for the many expenses college life brings, but a nonstop grind after the various facets of the academic year can bring burnout and stress, both for college students and those still in high school.

“Remember, summer break is a valuable time for self-discovery, growth, and rejuvenation,” the Honor Society article said. “Finding the right balance will ensure a fulfilling and productive summer.”