Tuscaloosa breaks ground on $1.1M police logistics facility

Cameron Cortez, Staff Writer
June 16, 2025
CW / Ethan Met
The joint UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police precinct on the Strip.

The City of Tuscaloosa broke ground on a new Police Logistics Building on Wednesday. It will support emergency response operations for the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue.

Mayor Walt Maddox, Police Chief Brent Blankley and City Councilor Raevan Howard spoke at the ceremony, held at 3311 Reese Phifer Avenue — the future site of the 7,600-square-foot facility.

“This is the best police department in the nation for protecting and serving our citizens every day,” Maddox said. “It’s a real honor to break ground today on this new facility that’s going to expand our capacity.”

The $1.1 million building will include six response bays and serve as a logistics hub for public safety equipment and vehicle maintenance. City officials said the project is designed to improve emergency response and help protect city-owned assets. Construction of the building is expected to be completed this winter.

“Today is a great day for the City of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Police Department,” Howard said. “I look forward to what this building will do in enhancing this department’s ability to protect all of the assets that we invest in as a community.”

Blankley said the facility represents another step in the department’s modernization.

“We went from being a department that was lacking in a lot of technology into one of the most technologically advanced departments in the Southeast,” he said.

In fiscal year 2025, the City allocated $1.2 million in adopted funds to expand the TPD’s Cyber Unit Drone Program, an investment intended to “enhance public safety, reduce response times, and minimize risks to officers during dangerous operations.” 

As of 2023, the Tuscaloosa Police Department employed 254 full-time officers and 67 civilian staff, serving a city of about 111,000 residents, according to the National Police Funding Database.

