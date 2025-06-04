The biggest movies coming to theaters this summer

As summer approaches , one of the most alluring activities that awaits is a trip to the movie theater. It’s a packed slate this year, and there are countless films worth seeing. Here is a shortlist of the most prominent and widely anticipated.

“Ballerina” — June 6

This spinoff in the “John Wick” franchise takes place between the series’ third and fourth films and is anchored by Ana de Armas in the role of Eve Macarro, who is trained as both a ballerina and an assassin. Similar to John Wick in previous films, Eve is seeking vengeance, specifically for her murdered father. De Armas will look to leave her own impact on the franchise, and if “Ballerina” lives up to the standards, the movie will be gratuitous but filled with fun.

“The Phoenician Scheme” — June 6

Wes Anderson, director of critical hits like “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” is set to return with his widely known flair for unique stories with unique style. His newest outing is described simply as “The story of a family and a family business.” It’s a vague description with a colorful and intriguing trailer, leaving audiences to go in blind and settle into the quirkiness.

“How to Train Your Dragon” — June 13

At the center of this live-action rebirth of the beloved series is a cast of relatively unproven actors, starring Henry Thames — whose big-time experience is limited to “The Black Phone” — alongside well-known names like Gerard Butler and Julian Dennison. That combination of unproven and proven reflects the film as a whole. The franchise is taking a risk in remaking a series so soon after its conclusion, yet it’s sure to please audiences with the experience of seeing the already-breathtaking movies translated to live action.

“Elio” — June 20

Last year’s “Inside Out 2” was a much-needed hit for Pixar after its difficult run over the last five years. “Failure” is perhaps too strong, but recent Pixar originals have struggled critically and commercially compared to the studio’s earlier successes. “Elio” features a unique concept — a young boy tries desperately to get abducted by aliens and is finally successful — but concepts have never been the issue for Pixar, even in its flops. What remains to be seen is the execution.

“F1: The Movie” — June 27

With the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” in 2022, viewers were fully introduced to director Joseph Kosinski’s ability to craft enthralling and visceral action movies. Now, Kosinski will go from fighter jets in a packed sky to F1 cars on a crowded track, and he’ll do so aided by performances from Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and “Snowfall” TV star Damson Idris. If the trailer is any indication, Kosinski will have little difficulty applying his previous skilled work to a new concept.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” — July 2

The “Jurassic World” trilogy came to a maligned end, and for a moment, the Jurassic franchise seemed quiet. With “Rebirth,” however, Universal is going back to the well of the ever-popular dinosaur thriller genre. Boasting a new crew of performers headlined by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, it might not wind up as the most resonant film of the year, but with a fresh story and fresh actors, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be entertaining.

“Superman” — July 11

Considering how ubiquitous Superman is within American and international culture, his newest cinematic rendition is refreshingly rooted in non-mainstream talent. New Superman actor David Corenswet’s biggest career role has been as a lead in the indie horror flick “Pearl”; Lois Lane heir Rachel Brosnahan has played a host of side characters without any major blockbusters to her name; even director James Gunn, though extremely popular for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series and “The Suicide Squad,” has never truly worked with such immortalized pop culture property. Nicholas Hoult,, playing Lex Luthor, is a fringe A-list actor, and recognizable faces like Frank Grillo and Nathan Fillion can be found at the margins, but this movie seems to be establishing itself on depth and quality rather than superficial flash.

“Superman” looks like it’ll be humble on the surface, like its main character, but rich with story and thrills.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” — July 25

After a misstep with “Captain America: Brave New World” to start the year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe struck gold with “Thunderbolts,” its most widely acclaimed movie in almost three years. The MCU is in prime position heading into the new “Fantastic Four,” which introduces popular new characters and is loaded with talent, both in front of and behind the camera. With its 1960s setting, the film also has a vintage charm to it, which will add even more to the novelty and enjoyment.