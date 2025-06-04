Alabama eliminated from NCAA regional round, fails to win game

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Baseball Player Bryce Fowler (9) catches a ball against the University of Southern Mississippi during the NCAA Baseball Regional at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Alabama baseball’s season took a nosedive after the team failed to win a game in its two appearances, finding itself eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament in the Hattiesburg Regional last weekend.

The Crimson Tide were the No. 2 seed in the region, while the No. 1 seed and host program was Southern Miss. No. 3 seed Miami and No. 4 seed Columbia rounded out the participants.

Game 1: Miami 5, Alabama 3

Alabama fell short in Game 1, losing to Miami by a final score of 5-3.

The Hurricanes’ bats got the better of Alabama’s Riley Quick, starting off with a 3-run blast over right field from third baseman Daniel Cuvet in the top of the first. Miami then added another run in the top of the third with an RBI single from first baseman Renzo Gonzalez to make it 4-0.

Alabama attempted a comeback in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, catcher Brady Neal grounded out to first, and left fielder Kade Snell beat the throw home to make it 4-1. The very next at-bat, second baseman Brennen Norton drove in the remaining two runs thanks to a double into left field, cutting the deficit to one at 4-3.

However, the Hurricanes immediately responded in the top of the fifth with the team’s second homer of the day, this time from outfielder Max Galvin to make the score 5-3.

Vaughn was proud of his team for fighting back but said the team needs to be better prepared for the upcoming games.

“Now the only thing that matters is getting to Sunday and showing up to the yard with a lot of mentality and fighting to stay together,” he said. “I’m proud as heck of their fight but we fell about a foot short today. I’m proud of them and I know they’ll be ready to rock tomorrow.”

Despite the shaky start, Quick was able to establish a solid performance. He ended up lasting six innings, giving up eight hits, five ER and striking out six. Reliever Matthew Heiberger came in for the final three innings and completely shut down Miami, not allowing any hits and striking out three.

Game 2: Southern Miss 6, Alabama 5

Friday’s loss to the Hurricanes set up for a Saturday showdown versus the hosting Golden Eagles in front of their home fans, with the loser facing elimination.

Things looked great early for the Crimson Tide when designated hitter Will Plattner launched a one-out solo home run to open the scoring in the top of the third inning. This was the first home run of his career. Southern Miss responded a half inning later with a two-run homer of its own to make the score 2-1.

Snell was able to get on base in the top of the fourth via a one-out walk, and two batters later, first baseman Will Hodo drove a ball into left field and over the wall to give Alabama a 3-2 lead. But just as it did in the previous inning, Southern Miss responded with a solo home run to tie the game at 4.

Tyler Fay started his eighth game on the mound for the Crimson Tide and played well despite the team’s loss. He allowed only three earned runs in six innings pitched. He struck out three batters and surrendered just six hits.

The teams then went scoreless until right fielder Bryce Fowler blasted a two-run homer to center in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Crimson Tide a 5-3 lead, with hopes of escaping with a win.

Relief pitching is what ultimately led to Alabama’s downfall. Braylon Myers came in for the seventh and allowed zero runs. He did, however, allow a leadoff solo home run in the eighth inning. Carson Ozmer came in after the home run and allowed a two-run single to give Southern Miss a 6-5 lead.

The Crimson Tide had one final chance to win or tie the game in the ninth inning, even loading the bases. But with two away and in a do-or-die situation, center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base, where Fowler was thrown out.

Alabama’s 2025 campaign was over.

“I have a lot of kids hurting out there right now because it meant a lot to them,” Vaughn said. “They poured their heart and soul into Alabama baseball. There’s a lot of kids that laid the foundation for what Alabama baseball is going to be.”