Top 10 athletes who shaped Alabama’s 2024-25 sports seasons

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) warms up before the game against Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sept. 28, 2025.

Throughout the 2024-25 seasons, The University of Alabama has produced numerous elite athletes who have led their respective teams to strong seasons.

Doris Lemngole, track and field

It has been an exceptional season for the sophomore Lemngole, who recently won the 5000m and 3000m events.

Alongside these wins, Lemngole is the women’s SEC cross country scholar-athlete of the year and has won national championships in indoor, outdoor and cross country events throughout her time at the University. She is currently in contention for the Bowerman Award, given annually to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track and field athletes.

Justin Lebron, shortstop, baseball

Through 57 games, the sophomore is playing on a level that elevates him and the entire team.

He is top-25 in RBIs, is tied for 42nd in home runs and was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes award. Lebron has led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament regionals and has quickly become a projected top pick in the 2026 MLB draft.

Mark Sears, guard, men’s basketball

During his last season with the Crimson Tide, Sears was a first-team All-American selection and a top five finalist for the Bob Cousy Award. Sears averaged 19 points and 5.1 assists during the regular season and had 18.5 and 6.8 during this year’s March Madness tournament. He scored 34 points with 10 3-pointers made against BYU in the Sweet Sixteen where Alabama set the record for 3-pointers made in an NCAA Tournament game.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, guard, women’s basketball

Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker put forth a substantial outing in her last season for the Crimson Tide.

The fifth-year guard averaged 18/6/3 on 51% FG shooting during the regular season and had her best year from the 3-point line. Barker earned first-team All-SEC, won SEC Player of the Week, and was named a top 10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale player of the year.

In addition to a dominant year, Barker left it all out on the court in her final game, scoring 45 points — the fourth most in tournament history — on 70% shooting, setting a school record.

She was also selected with the 9th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Audrey Vandagriff, outfielder, softball

The freshman phenom has come on quickly this season, signaling a strong future. Vandagriff ended the season tied for second in Division One in stolen bases (61) and her team in batting average (.392). Her next-level speed and baserunning powered the Crimson Tide as a dangerous team on-base. Vandagriff has already broken the school record for steals in a single game, and could one day break the program’s total stolen base record.

Ryan Williams, receiver, football

Another freshman phenom, Williams captured the nation’s attention as soon as he stepped foot on the field.

From the first game, where he scored two touchdowns on two catches, to the notorious Georgia game, where he posted six catches for 177 yards with the game-winning touchdown in overtime, Williams proved he is here to stay and dominate.

He earned first-team All-SEC freshman honors, was named a FWAA Freshman All-American, and has landed a spot on ESPN’s early 2025 All-America team.

Aaliyah Nye, guard, women’s basketball

In her fifth and final year for the Crimson Tide, Nye was one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the SEC this season, shooting an impressive 45.5% from beyond the arc.

She averaged 15.2 PPG and shot 83% from the free throw line while becoming the program’s all-time 3-point leader. She was drafted 13th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces.

Gianna Paul, forward, soccer

Two years ago, forward Gianna Paul won the women’s rookie of the year in the Crimson Choice Awards and hasn’t looked back since then.

This season, Paul was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American, becoming the fourth Crimson Tide athlete to do so. Paul ranked 15th nationally in game-winning goals and led the Crimson Tide in both goals and points.

Gabby Gladieux, gymnastics

This year’s all-around gymnast has been a force in the gymnasium. Gladieux was recently named to the 2025 All-SEC floor exercise team, and this season alone, she posted 11 scores of at least 9.900. Gladieux ended the season ranked 12th in the nation.

Lilly Hudson, gymnastics

Rounding out right next to her teammate is the all-arounder Hudson.

Hudson was listed on the All-SEC team for floor exercise and all-around, and has played a key role in leading Alabama. Hudson scored her first career 10.0 in the Week 8 competition, and she broke her career-high all-around score twice within three weeks. Hudson ranked individually 13th in her final year with the Crimson Tide.

Editor’s note: This story was first published in the print issue of Horizons. The online version of this story was updated with more recent information about several of the athletes mentioned.