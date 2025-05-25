UA Early College reduces tuition over 90%

CW File Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive tickets to the commencement address.

The University of Alabama Early College reduced tuition for high school students enrolling in its dual enrollment program to $33 per credit hour — an over 90% reduction to the previous rate of $385 per credit hour.

“The reduction reduces financial barriers and opens doors for more students to experience college-level coursework from a prominent, nationally ranked university,” said Lynette Campos, director of UA Early College in a news release.

UAEC allows high school students from grades 10-12 with at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to earn college credits while still in high school. The program offers over 100 courses. Fall and spring term courses are online, lasting 15 weeks. Summer courses are available online and in person with four-week and 10-week options.

UAEC also offers a Summer On Campus program, allowing incoming freshmen and high school students to earn 6-7 college credits during the summer while living in an on-campus residence hall.

Students are required to take UAEC 200, a free course in college readiness, to be eligible for full courses in the fall. The application deadline for UAEC 200 is June 6.

While UAEC’s tuition has decreased, full-time student tuition has increased for the 2025-26 school year. Tuition for in-state students increased by 2.67% to $5,842 per semester. Out-of-state tuition increased by 3.50% to $17,271 per semester.