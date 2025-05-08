Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

‘Habemus Papam’: Robert Francis Prevost named first American pope

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
May 8, 2025
‘Habemus Papam’: Robert Francis Prevost named first American pope
Courtesy of The Vatican

“Habemus Papam,” Latin for “We have a pope,” was spoken by the leader of the Cardinals at 7:14 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Basilica.

Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old Chicago native has been named the new pope of the Catholic church Thursday, after one of the shortest conclaves in history.

He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, the first pope ever chosen from the United States.

Prevost was made a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis who also appointed him as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, which is responsible for helping to select new bishops. Prevost did extensive ministry work in Peru and the United States.

The Rev. Michele Falcon, a priest in the Order of St. Augustine, told The New York Times Friday that Prevost is “dignified middle of the road.” Pope Francis was known as a progressive pope, advocating for the LGBTQ community to be blessed in the church, as well as welcoming migrants, saying in February, ”The Son of God, in becoming man, also chose to live the drama of immigration.”

“We have to be a church that works together to build bridges,” Prevost said in his address Thursday. He also said it was important for the church to help those in need.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
The Michael Davis trial is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.
Michael Davis Strip murder trial continues Wednesday
Jaden Bradley (#0) dribbles the ball against LSU in Tuscaloosa, AL on Jan. 14, 2023, the day before the Jan. 15 shooting that killed Jamea Harris.
Former UA basketball player Jaden Bradley testifies in capital murder trial
The trial began at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Monday.
Strip capital murder trial begins
Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive tickets to the commencement address.
UA updates Capstone Creed, removes mentions of ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’
Students protest against President Donald J. Trump making the 2025 spring commencement speech.
Students, Alabamians protest Trump commencement address
President Donald J. Trump gave the commencement speech to The University of Alabama's class of 2025.
Trump urges UA grads to ‘keep pushing forward’ amid politically charged speech