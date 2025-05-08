‘Habemus Papam’: Robert Francis Prevost named first American pope

Courtesy of The Vatican

“Habemus Papam,” Latin for “We have a pope,” was spoken by the leader of the Cardinals at 7:14 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Basilica.

Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old Chicago native has been named the new pope of the Catholic church Thursday, after one of the shortest conclaves in history.

He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, the first pope ever chosen from the United States.

Prevost was made a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis who also appointed him as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, which is responsible for helping to select new bishops. Prevost did extensive ministry work in Peru and the United States.

The Rev. Michele Falcon, a priest in the Order of St. Augustine, told The New York Times Friday that Prevost is “dignified middle of the road.” Pope Francis was known as a progressive pope, advocating for the LGBTQ community to be blessed in the church, as well as welcoming migrants, saying in February, ”The Son of God, in becoming man, also chose to live the drama of immigration.”

“We have to be a church that works together to build bridges,” Prevost said in his address Thursday. He also said it was important for the church to help those in need.