Alabama loses to Vanderbilt in third straight SEC series loss away from home

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Baseball Player Zane Adams (20) pitches against Vanderbilt at Charles Hawkins Field in Nashville, TN on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

For the third straight SEC series away from home, the Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt 1-2, losing game 3 on a walkoff homerun.

Game 1: Vanderbilt 12, Alabama 2

After rain set ball play back by an hour and half for Alabama’s first game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, the Crimson Tide crumbled in all aspects losing the game 12-2.

Action picked up in the sixth inning when Vanderbilt hit three straight singles to put the Commodores up 1-0, forcing Alabama to bring in pitcher Matthew Heiberger for Tyler Fay.

Heiberger then allowed 2 RBIs in only three at-bats, putting Alabama down 3-0.

In the seventh, new pitcher Connor Lehman allowed a triple which was sent home in the next at-bat off a base hit by Vanderbilt’s RJ Austin.

The base hit was then followed by a wild pitch that allowed Austin to run from first to third.

As the rain began to come down again, a double brought home another run for Vanderbilt, and once again forced Alabama to bring in a new pitcher in Coulson Buchanan who immediately allowed another double that sent home a run, giving the Commodores a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth, the Crimson Tide finally broke the shut out when Justin Lebron got his first hit of the series with a single and a RBI, which was then followed by a run scored on a wild pitch to bring the Crimson Tide’s deficit down to 6-2.

Alabama’s deficit was enlarged to 9-2 later in the bottom of the eighth when Austin hammered in a 3-run homerun for the Commodores, forcing Alabama to bring in Beau Bryans for Buchanan.

After not having walked a batter through seven innings, Bryans walked three, loading the bases for Vanderbilt with one out. A single by Vanderbilt’s Jayden Davis then scored two.

Bryans then hit a batter, loading bases again, and followed that up by walking the next batter, sending a run home and ending the game due to run rule 12-2.

Game 2: Alabama 5, Vanderbilt 2

The team responded to the huge loss, winning game 2 by a score of 5-2.

Pitcher Riley Quick had his career-best start for the Crimson Tide. He allowed a run in the first inning due to a balk, however he only allowed three more hits and one run in the next six innings, while striking out a career high nine batters.

The bullpen continued to shut down any Commodores offense. Braylon Myers pitched in the seventh inning, striking out two while Carson Ozmer came in for the final two innings, striking out three and retiring all six batters to claim his 14th save of the season.

As for the offense, Alabama had some explosive moments. Center fielder Richie Bonomlo jr. tied the game in the third by reaching base via fielder’s choice, allowing Lebron to score.

The bats for Alabama came alive in the fifth. It started with a solo homer from designated hitter Coleman Mizell, giving Alabama its first lead of the series. Bonomolo would pick up his second RBI of the day from a single, making it 3-1. Second baseman Garrett Staton ripped a two out double down the left field line, allowing captain Kade Snell to score and make it 4-1.

Vanderbilt scored one more run in the seventh thanks to designated hitter Mac Rose, while Staton would get it right back for the Crimson Tide scoring thanks to a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

Vaughn was pleased how his team responded and hoped to get the series win on Sunday.

“Every time this group has needed to respond, they’ve done just that. Riley Quick was phenomenal getting us out of the gate and we competed our tails off offensively. Proud of the effort, and we will be ready to run it back tomorrow.”

Game 3: Vanderbilt 9, Alabama 7

In the rubber match to tie win the series, Alabama fell victim to a walkoff homerun to lose the game after a dominant offensive performance through the first eight innings.

Snell managed a triple after Fowler and Lebron struck out, but the Crimson Tide couldn’t manage to put anything on the board in the first inning.

However, after two straight ground outs, Vanderbilt’s Riley Nelson hit a homerun straight into center field to take an early 1-0 lead.

Later in the bottom of the third with a runner on second, Nelson hit an RBI single that pushed Vanderbilt’s lead to 2-0. But it didn’t take long for the Crimson Tide to respond.

In the top of the fourth inning, two straight walks set Staton up to hit a big 3-run homerun over Hawkins Field’s monster wall in left field, giving Alabama the 3-2 lead.

Hodo picked up the offense again later in the sixth inning when he hit a 2-run homerun after Snell was walked, giving Alabama the 5-2 advantage and forcing Vanderbilt to change pitchers.

After Luke Guth was brought in, he allowed a single and hit a pitcher before Vanderbilt replaced him with Miller Green. Green immediately let Mizell hit an RBI single to make it 6-2.

Fowler then hit a ball to mid center field that allowed Jason Torres to score before Mizell got tagged out when attempting to reach third, ending the inning with a 7-2 Alabama lead.

In the bottom of the eighth as rain and wind picked up, Vanderbilt’s Braden Holcomb hit a solo homerun, bringing the Commodores’ deficit to 4.

Alabama’s Hagan Banks then walked a batter before allowing Colin Barczi to step up to the plate and hit a homerun to make it a 7-5 game. Banks was then replaced with Heiberger who struck out the next batter and earned the third out to send the game to the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Heirberger then allowed a single and hit a batter before a ground out advanced the runners, which was then followed by a two RBI double to tie the game 7-7.

With the runner on second, Holcomb stepped up to the plate and hit a 2-run walkoff homerun to end the game for the Commodores.