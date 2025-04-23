Gymnastics finishes fourth at national championship semifinals

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Gymnast Lilly Hudson competes on the bars during the NCAA Championships Semifinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Thursday, Apr 17, 2025.

Alabama gymnastics placed fourth at the national championship semifinals in Fort Worth on Thursday, ending its tournament run.

No. 11 Alabama competed with No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 7 Missouri in the afternoon session. No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 Michigan State competed in the evening session.

At the end of the meet, the two teams advancing to Saturday’s finals were Oklahoma and Missouri. Oklahoma finished first with a 197.55, Missouri finished second with a 197.3, Florida finished third with a 197.2 and Alabama finished fourth with a 196.825.

“It’s so hard to believe that the 2025 season is over,” head coach Ashley Johnston said. “I’m so proud of this team for everything they fought through.”

After the evening session, UCLA and Utah were the other two teams advancing to the team finals.

Oklahoma won the 2025 national championship on Saturday.

Rotation 1

Alabama competed in Olympic order for Thursday’s national championship semifinals, meaning it started on the vault.

At the end of Rotation 1, Alabama sat in fourth place after posting a 49.125 on vault and sticking no landings.

The Crimson Tide’s highest score was a 9.85 posted by junior Gabby Gladieux and senior Corinne Bunagan.

On the vault, Bunagan and Gladieux earned second-team Championship All-American honors on the vault. The vault national champion was LSU’s Kailin Chio, who posted a 9.975.

“So many highlights tonight,” Johnston said. “Some great vaults from both Corinne and Gabby, and the rest of the squad.”

Rotation 2

Halfway through the meet, Alabama was in fourth at 98.2875 after scoring a 49.1625 on the uneven bars. Oklahoma was first with a score of 98.75, followed by Florida with 98.65 and Missouri with 98.35.

On the uneven bars, freshman Ryan Fuller posted the Crimson Tide’s highest score, a 9.925.

Fuller and sophomore Chloe LaCoursiere earned second-team championship All-American honors on the uneven bars. The uneven bars national champion was UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, who scored a 9.975.

Rotation 3

Alabama posted a 49.2 on the balance beam to bring its total to 147.4875. This kept the Crimson Tide in fourth place.

Gladieux posted a 9.9 to mark Alabama’s highest score on the balance beam and earned second-team championship All-American honors on the balance beam. The balance beam champion was Missouri’s Helen Hu, who posted a 9.9875.

Rotation 4

For the fourth rotation, Alabama was on the floor, where the team posted a 49.3375.

Senior Lilly Hudson posted a 9.925 to capture the Crimson Tide’s highest score.

Hudson earned first-team championship All-American, and Gladieux earned second-team honors on the floor. The floor champion was UCLA’s Brooklyn Moors, who posted a 9.9625.

Gladieux also earned first-team championship All-American honors for the all-around. The all-around champion was Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers, who scored a 39.7125.

This meet marked the end of the 2025 Alabama gymnastics season. Fans will now wait for the team to return to Coleman Coliseum in January 2026.

“They really trusted and leaned into each other,” Johnston said. “It was their edge in the hard moments.”