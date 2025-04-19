Birmingham named top U.S. city to celebrate Easter, inflation could affect plans

Birmingham has been named the best U.S. city to celebrate Easter in by a survey conducted by WalletHub. No other Alabama city made the top 100.

“The best cities for Easter cater to the religious nature of the holiday by offering plenty of opportunities for Christians to attend services, and they also provide the resources for people to have a great time with their family regardless of religious affiliation,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. “That means lots of places to get some sweet treats or dine out, as well as good weather conditions and nice open spaces for Easter egg hunts.”

According to the survey, Birmingham has the most churches per capita in the country, along with over a 52% Christian population and several dining options and many flower and gift shops per capita.

Last weekend, over 2,000 people attended the annual Birmingham spring festival, which featured Easter eggs hunts, a scavenger hunt and food trucks.

An additional WalletHub survey said that 47% of Americans will skip dyeing Easter eggs this year due to the rising cost of eggs, and that two in five Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter plans.

Rob Warren, an instructor of marketing at the University of North Dakota, said that inflation will play a “large role” in Easter celebrations this year.

“The current high price of eggs will impact such things as traditional deviled eggs and eggs for decorating,” Warren said. “Egg prices are simply the tip of the iceberg, as everything associated with the holiday is more expensive this year, from the ingredients in the family dinner to the cost of travel.”