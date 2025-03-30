Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tide Tech Comms aims to bridge gap between communication, engineering

Victor Hagan, Assistant News Editor
March 30, 2025
CW / Riley Thompson
Tide Tech Comms is aiming to create a connection between communications and engineering.

Tide Tech Comms, a newly founded student organization, held its first general interest meeting last Wednesday.

The organization aims to bridge “the gap between communication and engineering, giving C&IS students the chance to collaborate with technical teams and promote groundbreaking projects.”

Emilee Boster, founder and president of TTC, said being a part of UASPACE inspired her to form the new organization.

“I joined UASPACE as the first communications major, and I ended up recruiting about 10 people to join as our business and PR sub-team,” she said, adding that this was the first time UASPACE had a non-engineering sub-team. 

Boster said she realized her team was “doing all this communications work” that C&IS was unaware of, because she hadn’t made the college aware.

“I met with the College of Communications, and we came up with this idea to give students opportunities to work directly with student engineering organizations and other technical student organizations to help them promote their organizations,” Boster said.

Kara Alexander, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering and business administration, said that she was “really excited” to see what TTC will become. 

“I came from a business manager background on the Formula SAE team, where we did do a little bit of the communication thing, and it was a rather novel concept for an engineering organization,” she said, adding she was impressed with what Boster has accomplished with UASPACE. “I’m really excited to see what she can do for other organizations, and how she is able to turn this into a group that can become kind of that agency.”

Boster said that since she graduates in May, she hopes someone will take over in the fall.

“I imagine, envision, it’s going to be more like an agency for people to work with all the different organizations, like my beginning with these three engineering organizations, but I hope to see it just grow university-wide,” she said.

