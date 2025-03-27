Comedian Zach Rushing coming to Bama Theatre

Stand-up comedian Zach Rushing will make his Tuscaloosa debut Saturday at the historic Bama Theatre.
The Mississippi native has become a standout figure in the world of comedy by sharing his brutally honest opinions on politics and current events. Known for his strong Southern ties, his unfiltered humor has led to his gaining six million followers between Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.
In addition to his online presence, Rushing has toured across the country to share his uncensored thoughts on hot-button topics. His style blends humor with real stories and authentic wit.
Opening for Rushing is comedian and YouTuber Anthony Raimondi, also known as Conservative Ant. This will also be his first performance in Tuscaloosa.
Tickets for the event range from $32 to $67. A portion of all proceeds from the tour will be donated to organizations that help feed veterans and buy presents for children who are in the hospital during the holidays.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets and more information can be found on Rushing’s website.