SGA hosts inaugural Legends Live conversation ‘Female Legends Making Their Mark’

The SGA, along with the 1893 Society and Blackburn Institute, hosted its first Legends Live conversation at the Randall Welcome Center Wednesday. Hosted by the building’s namesake, philanthropist and educator Catherine Randall, the panel, titled “Female Legends Making Their Mark,” centered around four women involved in government and law.

SGA Vice President for Academic Affairs Cassidy Matwiyoff said that she organized the event based on her involvement with the conversation series Architects of Change, where guest speakers would share stories with students. In a similar vein, Legends Live conversations are meant to connect students with inspiring and influential figures from across the country.



“This conversation allows leaders to share their life stories with UA students, providing my peers various career opportunities and incentives to engage with Alabama after graduation,” Matwiyoff said.

Randall, served as director of the Computer-Based Honors Program, now called the Randall Research Scholars program. Randall introduced the four panelists, including their connections to the University and their contributions to the community, and asked each panelist a question tailored to their experience in civic life.

Panelist Elizabeth Huntley is a litigator and memoirist who graduated from the University’s Law School. She founded the Hope Institute, a nonprofit that teaches character in K-12 schools, and works as an attorney at the Birmingham firm Lightfoot, Franklin & White.

“I like to call myself a lawyer by day and a child advocate by triumph,” Huntley said, describing the traumas and challenges she had to overcome in her rough upbringing in the Civil Rights-era Deep South.

She spoke on her life and her inspirations, including some of the people who inspired her to write her memoir, “More Than a Bird.” Huntley also said that the first public school teacher she ever had, whom she calls her “Wonder Woman,” inspired her on her first day of school.



“She didn’t judge me based on my circumstances or how I’d gotten there,” Huntley said. “What she saw was a brave child with a lot of potential.”

Mary Margaret Carroll is a lobbyist at Fine Geddie Associates and former UA SGA president. After graduating from the University, she worked for former Senator Richard Shelby on Capitol Hill before returning to the University as a law student. She spoke on how her experience as SGA president prepared her for her career in lobbying.

“Advocacy really requires two things … very good communication skills and being able to disagree with people, but in a respectful way,” Carroll said. “I certainly learned that from SGA.”

Carroll explained some of the challenges of advocating in government and how to make sure that conversations aren’t contentious or adversarial. She also described her commitment to objectivity and being able to balance different perspectives in complicated situations.

“The most important thing is learning to listen anytime you’re in a role, whether it’s serving a client or serving a boss at a company, or whether it’s serving a constituency,” Carroll said.



Gina Rigby House is a lobbyist and second vice president for Aflac, where she has worked since she was in high school. She serves as the company’s brand ambassador in Washington, D.C., and sits on the advisory board for the Blackburn Institute. She explained her experience working at Aflac, and how she was empowered by the presence of women in its executive offices.



“Often I’m asked to speak about the problems I faced as a woman,” House said, “and I can’t speak to that because I thought women ruled the world. If you can see it, you can be it.”

Gina Maiola graduated from the University with a degree in communications and currently serves in Montgomery as director of communications for Gov. Kay Ivey. She explained how her undergraduate work in the College of Communication and Information Sciences at the University landed her the job in Ivey’s office, and encouraged students to create connections with professors to unlock new opportunities. Being less than a decade out of college herself, Maiola also said students should not worry if they’re still unsure about future career paths.

“When I came into this line of work, I was probably sitting where you are,” she said. “I wasn’t 100% sure what I wanted to do. Don’t fret if you’re still figuring it out.”



After an initial round of specific questions, Randall opened up the floor to students, who asked the panelists for advice on college and career aspirations.

“Bad character will sink you,” Huntley said. “You need to establish your core values.”

House advised students to create their own personal “Board of Directors,” composed of wise people who can advise on life events and choices.

“Be a very reliable and passionate person,” Maiola said. “Being that reliable person will give you a lot of opportunities, because your boss will count on you and keep coming back to you.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated 3/24/25 to correct an error. A previous version said Elizabeth Huntley worked as an attorney at Lightfoot and Parker. Huntley still works as an Of counsel attorney at the firm.