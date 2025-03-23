Iranian Students Association and Turkish Student Association to host Nowruz celebration

The Iranian Students Association in collaboration with the Turkish Student Association will host a Nowruz 1404 celebration event on Monday from 6 – 9:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.
Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is Persian New Year and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years.
“It’s celebrated in countries like Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and several countries in the Middle East, but the major country that celebrates is Iranian and we have had this celebration at UA since 2017,” said Saeed Shiri, president of ISAUA and a Ph.D. student in mechanical engineering.
During the event, there will be dance performances and competitions, trivia and poetry. Students will also have the opportunity to enjoy Mediterranean food and a traditional Haft-Sin table display.
Tickets for the event are $10 for students and $15 for non-students.
“We will have a large gathering for Iranians and Persians. Additionally, we will have other guests, international students, on campus,” Shiri said. “That means we’ll have people from different cultures, and that’s one of the main goals at UA, to promote the understanding of different cultures on campus.”