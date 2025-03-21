Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Women’s basketball guard suffers season-ending injury ahead of NCAA Tournament

Matthew Mason, Contributing Writer
March 21, 2025
CW/ Hannah Grace Mayfield
Alabama women’s basketball guard Eris Lester plays in the Crimson Tide’s game against Texas A&M on Feb. 17 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Alabama women’s basketball guard Eris Lester suffered a season-ending leg injury in practice on Friday. 

The Crimson Tide held a full 90-minute team practice at the Xfinity Center to finalize the game plan for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Green Bay. 

Lester has been one of Alabama’s go-to bench players when a member of the starting backcourt is subbed out or is in foul trouble. This loss further increases the importance of playing clean basketball without fouling. 

As a freshman, Lester has averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds and has played in every game this season.

Lester is the fourth Alabama player to have her season ended by injury since the preseason. The Crimson Tide began the season without forward Naomi Jones and guards Jessica Timmons and Reychel Douglas. All three red-shirted in the summer because of injuries.

Alabama will only have two reserve guards available during the NCAA Tournament: sophomore Diana Collins and freshman Chloe Spreen.

No. 5 seed Alabama takes on No. 12 seed Green Bay on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

