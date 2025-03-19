City Council approves business alcohol license despite concerns

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved demolition orders, alcohol licenses, public works contracts and community grants Tuesday.

The council approved resolutions ordering the demolition of two structures deemed public nuisances due to unsafe conditions. The properties at 2842 18th St. and 613 23rd E Ave. will be torn down following the findings of the Building and Inspections Department.

Next for council approval was an alcohol license for a new restaurant in Tuscaloosa — Santos Street Eats and Bar, located at 1014 7th Ave. — despite initial concerns from nearby residents and law enforcement.

Randi Coleman, a board chair at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), spoke on behalf of the church’s leadership team. She raised concerns about parking availability, late-night activity, and safety risks for University of Alabama students living in the church’s residential house, which is close to the restaurant.

“Our parking lot is in use throughout the day and evening,” she said. “In the past, we have experienced some misuse of our parking lot, including illegal behavior.”

Law enforcement officials also raised concerns about the restaurant’s late closing hours, especially the 1:30 a.m. closing time on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Police Chief Brent Blankley said a later closing time “could turn it into a bar and a public safety hazard.” However, law enforcement had no objections if the restaurant agreed to close at midnight, as it would still operate primarily as a restaurant at that hour.

Following discussions with the restaurant owner, city officials and public safety representatives, adjustments were made, including moving the closing time to midnight, which led to the council’s approval of the alcohol license.

Councilor Lee Busby of District 4 supported the resolution but discussed the importance of building trust with neighbors. He pointed to their concerns—parking, late-night activity, and the shift in crowds after midnight—saying the restaurant couldn’t control everything but could do its part.

Temporary alcohol licenses were also granted for events at fraternity houses and festivals, such as the Druid City Arts Festival and various University-affiliated gatherings.

The meeting also approved two community grants funded by district improvement budgets to support local schools and resources.

Councilor Norman Crow of District 3 requested $1,000 for the Northridge High School basketball team to cover transportation costs to the state playoffs. The funds will come from the District 3 Improvement Fund.

Councilor Matthew Wilson of District 1 requested $5,000 for the New Heights Community Resource Center through the District 1 Improvement Fund.

The council also acknowledged the contents of the 2024 municipal water pollution prevention report submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The report, completed by the Water and Sewer Department, revealed the city scored 240 out of 783 possible points, an increase from last year’s 203. The score places the city within the “Municipality Action.”