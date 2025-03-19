Yonder Contemporary Dance Company to perform in Nashville

Courtesy of Yonder Contemporary Dance Company

The Yonder Contemporary Dance Company, a pre professional performing arts organization at UA, is ending its spring tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The company is a bridge between the Department of Theatre and Dance and the Department of Advertising and Public Relations that aims to give students a look into working in a professional dance company.

“The whole thing is really just unleashing creativity. It’s a very open atmosphere,” said Sarah Schwartz, a sophomore majoring in public relations, who works on the public relations team. “The entire theme of our piece is exploring time and movement. So our choreographers have come together to bring out different pieces of their memories, figuring out how to create movement to express that.”

Yonder is active every other year with the ultimate goal of getting to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest performing arts festival in the world.

Their upcoming showcase in Nashville will include a free performance with two free master classes — a jazz funk class and a modern contemporary class.

The jazz funk class is currently sold out, but tickets for the performance and the other master class can be found on Yonder’s Eventbrite.

“Our regional tour offers a unique opportunity to gather valuable audience feedback as we refine the work for its upcoming run in Scotland,” said Sarah Barry, associate chair of dance and Yonder’s artistic director. “We’re thrilled to share this evolving dance with diverse audiences and deepen our connection to each community through engaging master classes and meaningful dialogue.”