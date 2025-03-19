Kade Snell delivers for Alabama with walkoff home run

CW / Hayden Hutchison Alabama outfielder Kade Snell (#3) celebrates after a walkoff home run against South Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on March 18, 2025.

Alabama baseball outfielder and team captain Kade Snell hit a walkoff home run to the Sewell-Thomas Stadium scoreboard to give No. 12 Alabama a 6-5 victory over South Alabama on Tuesday.

Snell recorded two hits and a walk in four plate appearances on the day. His game-ending blast capped off a back-and-forth contest that saw five lead changes and 2o combined hits between the squads.

“I was just put in a situation where I thought I could do damage, and the ball ended up catching a little too much of the plate 3-0, and I did damage,” Snell said.

The home run was Snell’s fifth of the season, and it plated his 19th RBI of the season. It followed prior heroics in crunch time from the Crimson Tide on Sunday, when infielder Will Hodo hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to give the team a 6-2 lead and complete a series sweep of then-No. 19 — and preseason No. 1 — Texas A&M.

“We just stick in it,” Snell said of the team’s late-game heroics. “We don’t let the moment get too big.”

He added that he thinks anyone in the lineup can make those types of late-game plays.

Alabama’s win was its 21st of the season. The team faces a tough weekend ahead, as defending national champion No. 1 Tennessee will travel to Tuscaloosa for a three-game series.

“We don’t need to be anybody but us,” head coach Rob Vaughn said. “It’s the gold standard in recent history of college baseball coming to town. That’s what it is, plain and simple, and we played great against them in our place last year.”

Alabama opens against Tennessee Thursday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game can be streamed on ESPNU.