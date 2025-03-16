Egg prices rise in Alabama, United States

After steadily increasing for years, egg prices have increased in Alabama and across the nation in recent months, reaching historic highs. From previous low prices of under or near $2, the national average price for a dozen eggs has risen by nearly 200% since February 2022 and 59% since January of this year, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Alabama, a major poultry farming state, has felt the impact more than most regions. At the start of 2025, average egg prices in Alabama were higher than in all but two states, Hawaii and Florida. Both national chains like Waffle House and Denny’s and local stalwarts like Rama Jama’s have introduced surcharges on eggs to their menus in response.

Upticks in consumer good prices, including that of eggs, were a flashpoint during the 2024 presidential election, with voters commonly citing increased grocery costs as a key reason they voted against former President Joe Biden. In his recent address to Congress, President Donald Trump directly blamed the Biden administration for the rise in egg prices.

“I’m paying way more than I usually would,” said Josha Charlery, a senior majoring in studio arts. “It’s basically a dollar per egg. I could be paying for other foods with money that I now have to spend on eggs if I want them.”

The increase in consumer goods prices is multifaceted, driven in part by inflation and cyclical economic trends. However, eggs have been particularly affected due to specific external price shocks.

In early 2022, poultry farms were hit by an ongoing avian flu epidemic. Several similar outbreaks have occurred in the past, including a major one in 2015 that had comparable effects on prices.

Standard agricultural practice when such an infection is discovered is to cull the entire flock to limit the spread of the disease. Around 160 million birds have been killed since the outbreak began. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that 23 million birds were culled in January and 18 million in December.

Chandler Smedley, a senior majoring in chemical engineering and chemistry, said she’s upset that Trump did not stick to his claims of lowering the prices of groceries, including eggs.

In a recent statement Trump said that it will be “hard” to bring down grocery prices.

Smedley said, “Instead of doing that, he has cut jobs that directly affect the goods and services of America, causing the price of eggs to increase,” adding that she’s concerned about avian flu crossing over to humans.

The decrease in the supply of egg-laying chickens has consequently increased egg prices in stores. The human threat from the disease is currently deemed low, although cross-species human infections and even one death have been recorded.

The long-term outlook on egg prices remains uncertain. Demand for eggs — and consequently prices — typically peaks during Easter. However, after this expected cyclical fluctuation, it’s unclear when prices will return to historical norms.

In a recent report, the USDA projected that egg and poultry production would remain affected by the outbreak through the first three quarters of 2025. However, the department said it also expects prices to decrease in the coming months in response to reduced demand due to high prices.