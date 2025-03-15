Inhaler makes Alabama debut at Iron City

Courtesy of Lewis Evans

Irish alternative rock band Inhaler performed at Iron City in Birmingham on Tuesday, its first-ever show in Alabama. Birmingham was the eighth stop of the band’s North American tour promoting its latest album release, “Wide Open.”

Inhaler fans packed the house, leaving no space unoccupied in the pit. Fans sported custom-crafted hats and sunglasses, featuring odes to both Inhaler’s most popular lyrics and the band’s Irish origin.

The band, originally formed in Dublin, is made up of lead singer Elijah Hewson, lead guitarist Josh Jenkinson, bass guitarist Robert Keating and drummer Ryan McMahon.

The crowd was scattered with “I Love the Irish” T-shirts and Irish flags.

“This tour, people have been decorating sunglasses and writing words on the lenses. I did this, and Ryan ended up wearing them during the encore,” said Katie Farquhar, a University of Alabama freshman majoring in anthropology and classical civilization.

Along with the unique and custom-crafted pieces, fans wore official Inhaler merch sold at the concert. A variety of Inhaler-themed t-shirts, posters, tote bags and stickers were for sale.

Hewson embodied the raw and intense emotion distinctive to Inhaler’s music, consistently interacting with the crowd, singing with fans and laughing at comical fan posters. Fans were on their feet, dancing and singing for the duration of the performance.

“Most everyone who comes to Inhaler’s shows are truly fans, since they aren’t particularly mainstream, so it’s fun to see everyone singing along with Elijah,” Farquhar said.

Inhaler’s setlist was composed of hits and fan favorites alike. The band opened with its most popular song, “My Honest Face,” which has garnered over 42 million streams on Spotify. It also performed older and less-streamed but certainly fan-adored tracks like “My King Will Be Kind.”

“I appreciate their willingness to play less popular songs that are still so loved by fans. I’ve found that past artists I’ve seen in concert aren’t as willing to play their less-streamed tracks,” said Tess Jackson, a UA freshman majoring in chemical engineering.

Inhaler closed out its set with the hit “Cheer Up Baby.” However, the band was only off stage for a few minutes before it gave in to the crowd’s chanting for an encore.

The group returned to perform three additional songs, finally ending with the most streamed track on the “Wide Open” album, “Your House.” As they left the stage, fans cheered as Jenkinson and McMahon tossed the guitar picks and drumsticks used during the concert into the crowd.

The energy remained high as fans flooded from the pit to the band’s merch tables and to the barricade to take photos. Several fans raced to the band’s tour bus, hoping to get a glance of the members before they departed from the venue.

“The energy of the venue didn’t die down, even after they finished playing. I think everyone was left satisfied and carried that energy home with them,” Jackson said.