No. 22 Alabama softball pushes win streak to 10, beats Samford

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (#12) makes a play in the outfield against Samford at Samford University in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday, Mar 4, 2025.

After taking down UAB twice last week, No. 22 Alabama softball took a trip to Birmingham on Tuesday, to beat another in-state opponent in Samford 9-2.

The Crimson Tide’s red hot offense got going again, and Alabama came away with its 10th consecutive victory after it started the season 6-6.

Alea Johnson got the start on the mound for Alabama, but her outing did not last long. She gave up 2 runs in the first inning off a single from Bulldogs catcher Katie Campbell and an RBI sacrifice flyout from first baseman Olivia Shaw that scored center fielder McKayla Cothran.

Johnson finished her day pitching just 1.2 innings, as she gave up 2 earned runs on four hits. Pitcher Jocelyn Briski replaced her in relief.

Briski finished out the game strong, pitching 5.1 shutout innings, and she surrendered only two hits while she struck out four batters. With Briski getting credited for the win, she got her fourth consecutive victory on the mound after starting the season 1-5.

Offensively, Alabama put numerous runs on the scoreboard yet again. The Crimson Tide quickly went up 2 after a RBI triple from designated hitter Alexis Pupillo that scored left fielder Audrey Vandagriff and an RBI from second baseman Kali Heivilin as she reached base on a Samford error that scored Pupillo.

Alabama’s offense was only getting warmed up. In the top of the second inning, the Crimson Tide put up 3 more runs off a 2-RBI triple from center fielder Lauren Johnson that scored third baseman Mari Hubbard and shortstop Salen Hawkins. Johnson was then brought home on an RBI single from right fielder Larissa Preuitt.

In the top of the third, the Crimson Tide packed on 2 more insurance runs as first baseman Abby Duchscherer and Heivilin led off the inning with back-to-back home runs.

In the top of the sixth inning, Alabama loaded the bases with just one out after Duchscherer hit an infield single and Heivilin and Hubbard drew walks. Catcher Marlie Giles got an RBI hit-by-pitch that drove in Duchscherer. Pinch hitter Kennedy Marceaux extended the Alabama lead to 7 with a RBI sacrifice flyout that scored Heivilin.

Alabama put 11 hits on the scoreboards but left 10 base runners stranded on base. Vandagriff, Duchscherer and Johnson led the team with two hits each with Johnson being the only one who got multiple RBIs with her 2.

Alabama will return home for its final four-game non-conference weekend, facing off against Louisiana and Iowa on Friday and Saturday.