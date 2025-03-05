The players behind Alabama baseball’s historic start to the season

HAYDEN HUTCHISON Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (#1) prepares to swing against Alabama State.

The Crimson Tide baseball team is off to a historic 13-0 start this season. The team is now ranked No. 23 in college baseball and is one of six undefeated squads remaining, and strong performances have been a big reason for the success.

“Right now, with the way these guys are running at-bats off, there is just no room to breathe if you get Lebron, then you have Coleman and Torres behind him, then you have Norton and Hodo behind them. It just keeps coming, and that’s what you want to see in an offense,” head coach Rob Vaughn said.

Justin Lebron, shortstop

Lebron has been the starting shortstop; he was named first-team freshman All-American last season and was on the Golden Spike award watch list before the season. So far this season, he has lived up to those exceptions, as he has been the Crimson Tide’s best hitter with a .373 average, four doubles, one triple, eight home runs and a college baseball-leading 32 RBIs. He also has seven walks, four stolen bases and a 1.446 OPS.

Brennen Norton, infielder

The Jacksonville State transfer has been called “the heart and soul of this team” multiple times by Vaughn and has gotten off to a great start at the plate so far this season. He is hitting .357 with one double, five home runs, 13 RBIs, four walks, one stolen base and a 1.088 OPS.

Coleman Mizell, designated hitter/outfielder

Mizell, who was not in the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide on Opening Day, has started every game since and has not disappointed. So far, he is hitting .319 with three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs, 15 walks to seven strikeouts, three stolen bases and a 1.130 OPS.

“Understanding that everyone has a plan and a timeline of their success … Come prepared to play every day and be ready whenever your number is called,” Mizell said on staying in the right mindset after not starting Opening Day.

Will Hodo, first baseman

The hero in last Sunday’s historic 10-0 comeback win over Ohio State has gotten off to a great start at the plate so far. He is hitting .318 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBIs, 10 walks, two stolen bases and a 1.137 OPS.

“That’s just what Hodo does,” Vaughn said.

Key contributors in the starting rotation and bullpen:

Zane Adams, starting pitcher

Adams has been the Crimson Tide’s Friday starter this season. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team last season. So far, he has been solid except for the first inning of his outings against Bradley and NDSU, when he allowed 3 runs in both. He has pitched to a perfect 3-0 record with a 5.11 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP, with 12 strikeouts and eight walks across 12.1 innings pitched.

Riley Quick, starting pitcher

After battling injuries his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Quick was pulled early last season in his first start of the year with elbow discomfort that required season-ending Tommy John surgery. So far this season, he has been on a pitch count restriction and has yet to throw more than 62 pitches in a start this year. Quick is 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and a .91 WHIP, with 13 strikeouts to two walks through 11 innings pitched.

Carson Ozmer, closer

The University of Pennsylvania transfer has been the Crimson Tide’s closer this season. Across four appearances out of the bullpen, he is a perfect 2/2 in save opportunities, pitching to a 0.0 ERA with a 1.2 WHIP and six strikeouts to three walks across 3.1 innings pitched.

Braylon Myers, relief pitcher

Myers was one of Alabama’s most reliable relievers last year, and he has continued to be dominant to start the season. He has pitched to a perfect 1-0 record through five showings out of the bullpen, with a 0.0 ERA, a .581 WHIP and 11 strikeouts to three walks across 10.1 innings pitched.