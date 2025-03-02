What Crimson Tide softball needs to improve going into SEC play

CW / Riley Brown Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Broski (#23) pitches against UAB on March 1, 2025.

The Crimson Tide softball team got off to a slow start but has improved, recently setting a program record by winning six games in a row via the run rule. With SEC play starting in two weeks, the team needs to improve in several areas.

Alabama came into the season ranked No. 10 in the nation, but due to a rocky 5-5 record in its first 10 games, it has dropped to No. 22.

The defense needs to improve. With a .960 fielding percentage, the Crimson Tide currently has the 136th-ranked fielding percentage in the country and has committed 20 errors this season.

“Putting all the components of the game together — pitching, defense and hitting — will just make us a complete team,” outfielder Kristen White said. “We have a lot to work on but will get it together.”

The pitching also needs to improve. The team is ranked 233rd in college softball with 6.63 hits allowed per game, near the bottom of the SEC. It is also ranked 78th in the country in WHIP with a 1.37, showing that the team allows too many runners to get on base.

“The defense needs to be better all around. You cannot give up two to three errors a game, and you have to eliminate walking, as many hitters are on the mound,” head coach Patrick Murphy said.

Pitcher Jocelyn Briski needs to get off to a hot start on the mound heading into SEC play to put the Crimson Tide in a good spot. Through 11 games and seven starts, she holds a 3-5 record and currently has a 3.00 ERA, with 41 strikeouts to 21 walks across 42 innings pitched.

Pitcher Catelyn Riley, who celebrated her Senior Day on Saturday, has been a big part of the pitching staff and needs to keep it going in SEC play. Through 11 games and seven starts this season, she has a 5-1 record, a 2.14 ERA, and 18 strikeouts to 13 walks in 36 innings pitched.

Riley said the team needs to work on “Cleaning up the back-to-backs and freebies both on defense and as pitchers.”

The top three hitters in the lineup, Audrey Vandagriff, Larissa Preuitt and Alex Pupillio, must set the tone early and often in conference play. Preuitt currently has the third-highest batting average on the team at .400. Vandagriff has the highest at .462.

Vandagriff and Preuitt also lead the team in hits with 24 and 22, respectively.

A big part of the Crimson Tide’s offense has been the hot start infielder Kali Hevilin has gotten off to. She is hitting .354 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.175 OPS. If she can keep that going in SEC play, that will be a big boost for the Crimson Tide in the middle of the lineup.