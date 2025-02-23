SGA candidates talk initiatives at annual candidate forum

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield The SGA hosted its Candidate Forum in the Student Center.

The SGA hosted its annual candidate forum and presidential debate Sunday for candidates to present their campaign goals for the next administration.

Normally, there is a debate between candidates for the presidential position. However, each Executive Council position, including that of the president, is uncontested this year.

The event serves as the primary opportunity for SGA Executive Board candidates to present speeches and plans to their peers ahead of the upcoming SGA elections on Tuesday.

SGA presidential candidate Lucy Bonhaus outlined five key areas she would focus on improving for the student body of the University: student opportunities, campus experience, recognizing academic achievement, internal transparency and community connections.

“This will be a year of action, not just planning, but implementing,” Bonhaus said. “I’ll work hard to make our campus an even better place for every student.”

The actions and implementations she said she promises to tackle if elected include working with administrators to establish a discounted airport shuttle for students to the Birmingham airport, increasing the amount of free water dispensers in Bryant-Denny Stadium, partnering with local businesses to create a special discount program for students on the president’s and dean’s lists, and implementing an SGA initiative tracker so SGA candidates can be held to their promises.

The candidate for the executive vice president position, Aubrei Grisaffe, centered her platform around preparing future leaders and spreading more information to students on available resources.

“We can align on a vision for an SGA that listens, advocates and takes action,” Grisaffe said, emphasizing the importance of student involvement and representation.

The primary initiatives she said she plans on enacting include starting a second-year engagement program targeting sophomores, lobbying for more Safe Walk programs and creating an SGA organization liaison dedicated to hearing out student needs and turning those student needs into potential SGA legislation.

The candidate for vice president for belonging and wellness, Hannah Hurd, said she promises to provide an embedded counselor to every college on campus so that more students have direct access to mental health support. She also said she plans to connect with local businesses to secure more student discounts and free community resources.

“I will work tirelessly to create an environment where no student feels invisible, unheard or unsupported,” Hurd said.

Freddie Nelson, the candidate for vice president for external affairs, focused on his previous experiences and accomplishments to lend credence to his candidacy. He discussed his long involvement with student government and his passion for the University.

“I intend to build on this year’s work and maximize SGA’s potential for The University of Alabama with my platform, upholding the SGA motto of ‘Students Serving Students,’” Nelson said.

The candidate for vice president for academic affairs, Samantha Simmons, said she promises to expand accredited internship opportunities as well as bringing back the president’s list reception to reward high performing students. She also plans to expand SGA club chats to expand student-to-SGA communications in order to better address student needs.

“I can assure you, next year will be one of intentional goals and kept promises,” Simmons said.

John Michael Chandash, the candidate for vice president for student affairs, laid out an expansive set of changes that focused on improving student health and life skills. His promises included introducing a block seating organization of the week to enhance merit recognition, continuing events such as High Tide Day and off-campus career fairs, adding anti-choking devices to all dining halls and gathering student feedback to a future Barnwell recreation center on campus.

He also said he aims to increase the presence of entrepreneurs and small businesses at career events and other networking opportunities instead of predominantly larger companies.

“It is my imperative and priority to give all students the resources to succeed physically, academically, emotionally and professionally during their time at The University of Alabama,” said Chandash.

Another candidate with a focus on tangible action plans if elected was Conner Forbes, the candidate for vice president of financial affairs.

“I hope to focus on three main points: transparency, career readiness and financial wellness.” Forbes said.

Forbes said he aims to create opportunities for students to request one-on-one meetings with members of the SGA Executive Council and showcasing SGA funding through the financial affairs committee. All SGA executive council members are currently required to hold weekly office hours.

He also said he promises to increase the frequency of alumni panel discussions and work with the University for more visible and in-depth career readiness timelines.

Only two student questions were asked during the panel. The first asked Bonhaus on what she is hoping the next president of the University will work on when they begin their tenure. Bonhaus said that improving campus experience and recognizing academic achievement are two major factors she hopes the next president will support.

Current University President Stuart Bell announced last month he will step out of the role in July.

The second student asked how SGA hopes to increase student interest given that all Executive Council elections are unopposed.

“I would like to post open forums or anything about the SGA, get students to learn more about what we do, and with an initiative tracker they can really see what we’re doing and it might be of more interest to them,” Bonhaus said.