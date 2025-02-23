BSU to hold first Mr. and Miss Black University of Alabama

Courtesy of BSU

The Black Student Union is hosting the first ever Mr. and Miss Black University of Alabama pageant on Wednesday in the Student Center theatre.

For Miss Black University of Alabama, the contestants are Aniya Lowery, Adeana Gray, Neila Nene, Nila Segobin, Tyra Wheaton, Gabriella Thompson, Royalty Coats, Kylah Gooden, Scarlett King, Sureya Bogan and Aiya Peters.

Contestants have shared their reasons for running and why they believe people should vote for them on their social media platforms.

“Beyond the crown, this platform represents something greater — a commitment to justice, equity, and empowerment,” Lowery said in her campaign statement. “I have always been deeply passionate about standing tall in the face of injustice, using my voice to uplift others, and advocating for the change we so urgently need. Now, more than ever, we must come together to push forward.”

Gray said that her platform is to raise awareness for food insecurity, an issue she said she is deeply passionate about.

“I believe that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and I am committed to advocating for solutions that create lasting change,” Gray said.

Other Miss Black University of Alabama contestants are using their platform to show how the pageant is an opportunity for leadership in the Black community.

The contestants for Mr. Black University of Alabama are William Blake, Cameron Morgan, Joshua Slater, Ja’Nobe Jackson, Corey Ware and Josiah King-Rogers.

“I am competing in the Mr. and Miss Black University of Alabama pageant because it offers an incredible opportunity to represent and celebrate the rich culture, diversity, and excellence within our community,” Blake said on his Instagram.

Each vote costs $1, and voters can send whom they would like to win to $BamaBSU1968 on Cash App with the contestant’s first and last name. Voters are not limited in how many votes they can cast.

The money raised during the campaign process will go toward the scholarship for the Mr. and Miss Black winners as well as the winners in the different pageant categories.

“This pageant is more than just a competition — it’s a platform to uplift others, showcase leadership, and embody the values of confidence, resilience, and unity,” Blake said.