All executive council positions uncontested in 114th SGA election

CW / Emma Brandenburg Seven candidates run unopposed for the 114th SGA executive council.

The 2025-26 SGA election will begin Monday at 12 a.m. All executive council positions are unopposed.

The vice president of communications will not have an election, as the Senate voted to dissolve the executive secretary position it replaced.

Election Day is Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on MyBama.

President

Lucy Bonhaus is running for SGA president. She currently serves as vice president for student affairs.

“My platform is built on five key pillars: community connection, academic achievement, student opportunity, campus experience, and internal transparency,” she said in her statement of candidacy, “each designed to create lasting, positive change at The University of Alabama.”

Executive vice president

Aubrei Grisaffe is running for executive vice president. She currently serves as vice president of belonging and wellness.

Grisaffe said her platform is to “ADVOCATE for student needs, LAUNCH future leaders toward success, INFORM students of the resources around them, GROW a more efficient and supportive SGA culture and NAVIGATE our campus, community, and civic life.”

Vice president of academic affairs

Samantha Simmons is running for vice president of academic affairs. She currently serves as the chief administrative officer for SGA’s Academic Affairs Cabinet.

“My team and I have designed a platform that meets the needs of students from across campus,” Simmons said in her statement of candidacy. “We will strive to provide students with credit-bearing experiential learning opportunities and utilize the Tuscaloosa community to incentivize academic success.”

Vice president of belonging and wellness

Hannah Hurd is running for vice president of belonging and wellness. She has previously served as associate justice on SGA’s judicial branch. Hurd said in her statement of candidacy that her platform will focus on “Advocacy, Engagement, and Community Cultivation.”

“I look forward to sharing more about these key goals throughout my campaign. If elected, I will promote the seven dimensions of wellness in the Alabama Model for Student Health and Wellbeing through programming and initiatives that ensure every student finds community and support at Alabama,” she said.

Vice president of external affairs

Freddie Nelson is running for vice president of external affairs. He is currently a senator for the College of Arts & Sciences and pro-tempore speaker for the Senate.

Nelson said that if elected as VP of external affairs, he intends “only to grow my work in student government and maximize SGA’s potential for the University of Alabama.”

Vice president of financial affairs

Conner Forbes is running for vice president of financial affairs. He currently serves as a senator for the Culverhouse College of Business.

“As the VP of Financial Affairs, I plan to work for and represent the student body as a whole,” Forbes said in his statement of candidacy. “This is only possible by implementing the most transparent and efficient policies. Engaging with my fellow students on campus to get a better understanding of the demands needed will be my utmost priority.”

Vice president of student affairs

John Michael Chandash is running for vice president of student affairs. Currently, he serves as a senator for the College of Arts and Sciences. Chandash said in his statement of candidacy that, if elected, he plans to “practice SGA’s motto of ‘Students Serving Students’ through his ‘REACH platform.’”

“REACH plans to Reinforce block seating rules and regulations, Expand on past successful initiatives, Achieve more for students through my Crimson Life Skills Series, and Connect students with fellow entrepreneurs to foster career growth and innovation and Heal by prioritizing student health and well being,” he said.