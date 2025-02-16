Dance Alabama! Film Festival showcases student-created screendances

CW File Dance Alabama Film Festival showcased student-created screen dances on Wednesday in the Student Center Theatre.

The University of Alabama’s Dance Alabama! Film Festival showcased student-created screendances, a style where dances are choreographed specifically to be filmed, at its annual public screening on Wednesday in the Student Center Theatre.

Dance Alabama! Film Festival is a student-led organization dedicated to the combination of dance, music composition and cinematography. The festival serves as a platform for students to showcase their original dance films, allowing them to experiment with movement and storytelling. Each film offers a unique perspective that incorporates various styles of dance, filming techniques and emotionally driven narratives.

The event was open to students, families and members of the Tuscaloosa community. It highlighted original screendances created by students, and attendees could expect a wide range of dance films, each of them exploring movement and storytelling.

“I always enjoy watching all the films, they’re really fun and creative,” said Chloe Holdiness, a senior majoring in accounting and avid attendant of the annual screenings.

The students who participated in the festival worked under the guidance of Rebecca Salzer, a faculty advisor for this program. She plays a role in organizing the production, screening of films, fundraising and community outreach. She has long been an advocate for the festival, helping students navigate the process of creating their films.

Salzer has several seniors due to graduate this spring, to whom she paid tribute after the show.

“It’s been a joy to watch these students develop and grow as well as the newcomers to the program,” Salzer said. “It’s sad to see them go.”

This program has created a safe space for students and allowed them freedom of creativity as well as become passionate about their interests. The opportunity to experiment with movement in a digital format has allowed students to push artistic boundaries and develop multiple skills in production, editing and storytelling. These films encourage collaboration between dancers and filmmakers, which enhances the creative process.

“I am so glad [this program] was here to guide me through this process and be there throughout my entire college experience,” said Liz Pack, a senior and the director of Dance Alabama! Film Festival.

The Dance Alabama! Film Festival continues to foster an environment where students can explore the possibilities of dance on-screen, and with each passing year, the program gains recognition for its innovative and thought-provoking films.