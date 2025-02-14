Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Returning softball players to watch in the 2025 season

Patrick Curd, Staff Writer
February 14, 2025
CW / Riley Thompson
Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski (#23) pitches against Tennessee during the Knoxville Super Regionals at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on May 26, 2024.

As the softball season shifts into gear, several key players are returning to the diamond.

Jocelyn Briski, pitche

The returning sophomore phenom shined during the opening weekend. After the Washington Huskies gained momentum early in the first game by sending Briski’s first pitch out of the park, she held strong and helped keep the Huskies to only one run. Notably, she threw an early strikeout in the top of the seventh, assisting in a 1-2-3 inning to clinch the game 5-1. 

With eight strikeouts against Washington, Briski set a new career best.

Stepping up to the mound on Feb 9, 2024, in her collegiate debut, Briski allowed just one run from Georgia Tech. After pitching a full game and nearly bringing home a shutout, a lone home run late in the seventh put a single run on the board for the Yellow Jackets. Throughout the 2024 season she played in 25 games, and she started in 15 of them. 

Larissa Preuitt, outfielder

Preuitt made her mark when she stepped on the diamond her freshman year in 2023. She started in 53 games and was named the SEC Freshman of the Week in May 2023. 

A catch at the outfield wall in the seventh against Georgia Tech on Feb 10, 2024, got her featured No. 3 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 sports plays of that day.

In the opening tournament of this year, Preuitt set a new career high of three runs and in the 14-5 win over Western Michigan, she tied her best in hits, doubles and RBIs. On the second day of the tournament, her homer put the first point on the board against Washington after the Huskies had gone up 3-0. Preuitt’s momentum-shifting home run helped the Crimson Tide win the game 7-3.

Kristen White, outfielder

White came off a hamstring injury to start her season late last year, but this hasn’t slowed her down. Shining at the Super Regionals against Tennessee, White hammered home the game winning run in the 14th inning. Despite only starting 39 games last year, fans can look forward to seeing her more this year.

These returning players, along with recent freshman additions and transfers will continue to make their marks with the Crimson Tide throughout the 2025 season. Alabama plays next at the Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, where it will compete in five games.  

 

  

