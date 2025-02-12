Tuscaloosa approves construction of 6-story hotel, third time since 2020

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the construction of a six-story hotel Tuesday. This is the third time the project has been approved since 2020.
The developers on the project will have 12 months to begin construction of the hotel. If they don’t do so, the council’s approval will expire, requiring them to go through the approval process for a fourth time.
The Element hotel was first approved by the city council in 2020 to be built across from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Almon Avenue.
“Element offers longer stay comfort with conscience and thoughtful signature amenities, from its complimentary healthy Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception, to 24-7 Motion Fitness centers, electric vehicle charging stations, and Element’s Bikes to Borrow program,” said Joshua Bonner of Sentell Engineering, who wrote in the 2022 proposal.
When they failed to begin construction in 2020, developers regained approval in September 2022. However, they once again failed to begin construction within the allotted timeline.
“A part of the Westin Portfolio, Element is transforming the extended stay segment with bright, modern design, eco-conscious practices and an [innovative] guest experience that resonates with today’s traveler,” Bonnor said.
If built, the hotel will have five aboveground floors, one basement floor, 101 rooms and a fitness center. It will also have an electric vehicle charging station, a dining area and bar