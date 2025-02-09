Celebrating 18 years with 18 facts about Ryan Williams

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (#2) warms up before the game against Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sept. 28, 2025.

Freshman phenom Ryan Williams made waves as the youngest current player in college football this year, playing the season at 17 years old, and made even more after becoming one of Alabama’s most reliable scorers.

After reclassifying to the class of 2024 and joining Alabama’s football team, the wide receiver became known in college football — both for his talent and for his age.

Sunday marks the day broadcasters and fans can no longer refer to him as “the 17-year-old.”

Here are 18 facts about Williams for his 18th birthday.

Williams was born Feb. 9, 2007

He is from Mobile, Alabama.

He went to Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama.

He was the first player to win Alabama’s Mr. Football award more than once and the first sophomore to receive the honor.

Williams was given the title in 2022 and 2023.

“It means a lot. It’s an honor and privilege and I’m just very thankful the [Alabama Sports Writers Association] decided to choose me for this prestigious award,” Williams said.

He was ranked eighth in the class of 2024 in the 24/7 Sports composite rankings .

His nickname is “Hollywood.”

Williams got the moniker when he was around 6 years old. His father, also named Ryan Williams, said it was because he “always put on a show.”

“He had, like, fantasy draft numbers, like five or six touchdowns a game,” the elder Williams told the Tuscaloosa News. “So, it started off in the house. We called him Hollywood. Eventually, the neighborhood, eventually the city [caught on], and it stuck every time he got on the field.”

He recorded his first and second collegiate touchdowns in his first game against Western Kentucky on Aug. 21, 2024 .

His longest reception was 84 yards, also against Western Kentucky.

He has a Script A tattoo on his shin.

He boasts a NIL valuation of $2.3 million.

He holds deals with companies such as Hollister, Uber eats and EA Sports.

He chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Texas.

The wide receiver shared a story with AL.com in which he said that he had been “flirting” with Auburn.

When he attended the 2023 Iron Bowl, someone who went unnamed told him that if the Tigers won, Williams would have to commit to the Tigers at center field, and they would “make him.”

“I’m at Auburn and this is an Auburn visit,” Williams said. “They were like, ‘Yeah we’re going to make you. We’re going to make you. We’re going out there and we’re rushing the field.’”

He decommitted from Alabama.

On the same day former head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, Williams also decommitted from Alabama.

He took official visits to Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn but ultimately decided to stay with the Crimson Tide under current head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” Williams said. “Things started getting crazy in recruitment so I thought to just shut it down. I sat with Coach in his office and let him know immediately, and he was excited.”

His best friend is fellow freshman Jaylen Mbakwe.

The defensive back and the wide receiver met when they played each other, Williams for Saraland and Mbakwe for Clay-Chalkville High School, in the 2023 AHSAA Super 7 Class 6A state championship. Despite Clay-Chalkville beating Saraland 31-28, they’ve been friends ever since.

“Since the state championship game, our friendship has increased a lot, and we talk everyday,” Williams said.

He has a podcast called “New Wave” with Mbakwe.

The podcast is the No. 1 podcast in college football, with “over 50,000 listeners across all platforms,” according to a post on the podcast’s Instagram on Jan. 24.

He and Mbakwe are each the reason the other is currently at Alabama.

Mbakwe surprised fans by entering the transfer portal in Dec. 2024. Rumors of tampering began circulating the news, saying Mbakwe was offered a seven-figure deal to leave Tuscaloosa.

Later that evening, Williams posted a picture to his Instagram story of the two together with the caption, “Bingo, we got action.”

The next day, Mbakwe announced he was no longer entering the transfer portal.

Ironically, Mbakwe did the same thing to Williams. After Williams decommitted from Alabama on Jan. 10, 2024, Mbakwe recruited Williams back to the Crimson Tide.

“It was a tough process, but we are very close,” Mbawke told the Montgomery Adviser. “I knew what it took to get him back at Alabama. Fans can expect us to bring three National Championships.”

He ran track in high school.

Williams was a track runner from his freshman to junior year and posted a personal best of 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.28 seconds in the 200-meter.

His sister paints his nails.

Williams started the tradition in his sophomore year of high school when his sister decided she liked painting nails. She first started with her mom before moving on to her brother.

“I’m comfortable in my own skin,” Williams said in an interview on the “Hey Coach!” show. “It didn’t really bother me. I think the first time it was just clear. Now she’s gotten so much better.”

His father played for Auburn in 2007 as a cornerback.

Williams’ dad started his college football career in 2007 at Auburn before transferring to Copiah-Lincoln Community College after two seasons. In 2010, after one season with the Wolves, he transferred again to Louisiana Tech, where he was a starter.