The Crimson White wins multiple awards at Southeastern Journalism Conference

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
February 5, 2025
CW / Shelby West

The Crimson White won six Best of The South awards at the Southeastern Journalism Conference, hosted at Mississippi State University last weekend. 

Awards included: 

Best Newspaper — The Crimson White

Best News Writer, First Place — Jacob Ritondo

Best Artist/Illustrator, First Place — Susan Xiao
Best Arts & Entertainment Writer — Third Place, Cole Manasco; Fourth Place, Lauren Ritz 

Best Op/Ed Writer, Honorable Mention — Garret Marchand

“It just feels like it validates your work,” Ritondo said. “A lot of people do really great work, and a lot of them won awards as well. They were totally deserved, and I am just glad that our newspaper is getting the recognition that I feel like it deserves.”

In addition to the Best of South awards, members of The CW also won awards in three on-site competitions. 

These awards included:

Sports Photography, First Place — Hannah Grace Mayfield  

Feature Photography, Second Place — Hannah Grace Mayfield 

Public Relations, Third Place — Lorena Morris

 

