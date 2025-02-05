The Crimson White wins multiple awards at Southeastern Journalism Conference

The Crimson White won six Best of The South awards at the Southeastern Journalism Conference, hosted at Mississippi State University last weekend.
Awards included:
Best Newspaper — The Crimson White
Best News Writer, First Place — Jacob Ritondo
Best Artist/Illustrator, First Place — Susan Xiao
Best Arts & Entertainment Writer — Third Place, Cole Manasco; Fourth Place, Lauren Ritz
Best Op/Ed Writer, Honorable Mention — Garret Marchand
“It just feels like it validates your work,” Ritondo said. “A lot of people do really great work, and a lot of them won awards as well. They were totally deserved, and I am just glad that our newspaper is getting the recognition that I feel like it deserves.”
In addition to the Best of South awards, members of The CW also won awards in three on-site competitions.
These awards included:
Sports Photography, First Place — Hannah Grace Mayfield
Feature Photography, Second Place — Hannah Grace Mayfield
Public Relations, Third Place — Lorena Morris