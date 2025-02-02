Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

SGA hosts ‘OneUA Week’ in support of inclusivity and belonging

Benjamin Smith, Staff Writer
February 2, 2025
CW File

This week, the SGA will host a series of events under the moniker OneUA, a campaign for inclusivity surrounding the theme of “Hate Doesn’t Roll Here.” The events were organized by Aubrei Grisaffe, vice president for belonging and wellness, and the SGA office will be open throughout the week for students to learn more about the campaign and its goals.

In a press release, SGA Press Secretary Morgan Patrick said that the events were designed to promote “UA’s commitment to creating a supportive and respectful campus environment for all students.”

“OneUA week is about reinforcing the idea that every student belongs at UA,” the SGA said in a press release. “Through these events, we aim to educate, empower, and celebrate the many voices that [make] our university stronger.”

Outside of tabling around the Student Center, the SGA will host one main event every day from Monday until Thursday.

On Monday, the SGA is holding an Interfaith Roundtable in Room 3111 of the Student Center, bringing students from all religious backgrounds to discuss “religious inclusivity and understanding.” The event will feature representatives from different religious organizations around campus to discuss their respective beliefs. The SGA emphasized that this would be a “way to learn what the different religious organizations believe” rather than being for “religious recruitment.”

On Tuesday, the Student Center will house an International Student Panel in Room 3104 as a collaboration between the International Students Association and the SGA. The event is designed to highlight “the experiences of international students at UA” and will feature the International Students Association’s executive board.

The SGA will be teaming up with CrossingPoints, the special education transitional program at UA, in a Tide Talent show “celebrating creativity and expression” on Wednesday. The showcase, to be held in the Student Center Theater, is designed to be inclusive and show off a wide array of abilities.

Finally, on Thursday, the SGA will host the Office of Title IX and the Women and Gender Resource Center for “Let’s Talk Title Nine,” an educational event to inform students about the contents of Title IX. The event will be held in Student Center Room 3111 and will focus on Title IX’s various “policies, rights and resources.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Transfer students could exchange their old school's shirt for a SGA shirt.
SGA hosts spring T-shirt swap to ‘unite and connect’ transfer students
Civil rights organizations file preliminary injunction in ‘divisive concepts’ lawsuit
Civil rights organizations file preliminary injunction in ‘divisive concepts’ lawsuit
SGA hosts annual State of the School address
SGA hosts annual State of the School address
SGA Senate approves removal of executive secretary position, adds vice president for communications
SGA Senate approves removal of executive secretary position, adds vice president for communications
While enrollment surpassed 40,000 students, there was a decline in freshmen attending the University.
UA freshman enrollment down, but overall enrollment breaking records
The University's new electric buses will be wrapped with a design created by senior Jake O’Reilly.
University of Alabama paves way for electric and autonomous buses on campus
More in Top News
The Iranian flag flies in front of B.B. Comer Hall.
Impacts of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on international students
Assistant Crimsonette Coach Colby Horst records videos of the Crimsonettes performing a halftime show.
14 hours of darkness: How UA managed the TikTok ban
President's Mansion
University announces presidential search committee
University rolls out new majors and minors
University rolls out new majors and minors
Archie Wade standing in front of Wade Hall, a campus building named after him.
University mourns Archie Wade, first Black faculty member
University of Alabama professors and students recently filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Kay Ivey and the University Board of Trustees for their implementation of SB-129.
Professors, students file federal lawsuit calling SB129 unconstitutional