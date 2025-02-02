SGA hosts ‘OneUA Week’ in support of inclusivity and belonging

This week, the SGA will host a series of events under the moniker OneUA, a campaign for inclusivity surrounding the theme of “Hate Doesn’t Roll Here.” The events were organized by Aubrei Grisaffe, vice president for belonging and wellness, and the SGA office will be open throughout the week for students to learn more about the campaign and its goals.



In a press release, SGA Press Secretary Morgan Patrick said that the events were designed to promote “UA’s commitment to creating a supportive and respectful campus environment for all students.”

“OneUA week is about reinforcing the idea that every student belongs at UA,” the SGA said in a press release. “Through these events, we aim to educate, empower, and celebrate the many voices that [make] our university stronger.”

Outside of tabling around the Student Center, the SGA will host one main event every day from Monday until Thursday.



On Monday, the SGA is holding an Interfaith Roundtable in Room 3111 of the Student Center, bringing students from all religious backgrounds to discuss “religious inclusivity and understanding.” The event will feature representatives from different religious organizations around campus to discuss their respective beliefs. The SGA emphasized that this would be a “way to learn what the different religious organizations believe” rather than being for “religious recruitment.”



On Tuesday, the Student Center will house an International Student Panel in Room 3104 as a collaboration between the International Students Association and the SGA. The event is designed to highlight “the experiences of international students at UA” and will feature the International Students Association’s executive board.



The SGA will be teaming up with CrossingPoints, the special education transitional program at UA, in a Tide Talent show “celebrating creativity and expression” on Wednesday. The showcase, to be held in the Student Center Theater, is designed to be inclusive and show off a wide array of abilities.

Finally, on Thursday, the SGA will host the Office of Title IX and the Women and Gender Resource Center for “Let’s Talk Title Nine,” an educational event to inform students about the contents of Title IX. The event will be held in Student Center Room 3111 and will focus on Title IX’s various “policies, rights and resources.”