No. 22 Alabama falls to No. 12 Kentucky in historic game for Wildcats

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama Guard Zaay Green (#14) dribbles the ball against Kentucky at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, KY on Thursday, Jan 30, 2025.

No. 22 Alabama fell to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday, 65-56. It was Kentucky’s 500th victory in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

“They had four in double figures and just found ways to really do all the little things tonight as a group,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said.

This was Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker’s second game back from injury. She entered this matchup fresh off a career-high 36-point performance against Vanderbilt and looked to help her team avoid losing two consecutive games for the first time this season.

In this game, Barker’s high motor was roaring, but so was the motor of Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore. Amoore entered this game averaging 18.3 points, and she scored 16, but it was her balance between knowing when to create her own shot and when to assist her teammates that helped Kentucky perform well.

“You never really know what she’s gonna do, so you try your best to play her straight up and as hard as you can,” Alabama guard Karly Weathers said of Amoore. “Just credit to her. She makes great plays for four quarters.”

Amoore grabbed the first lead of the game for the Wildcats by charging to the rim for a quick layup. Alabama guard Zaay Green responded by finishing a layup through a foul and converting the free throw. The lead traded sides repeatedly as the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats cashed in from various spots on the floor.

Kentucky led 9-7 at the first media timeout with 4:34 remaining in the opening quarter.

As the quarter approached three minutes to go, Barker took over and scored 12 points with no misses. The Crimson Tide ended the first quarter with a 21-15 lead.

The second frame got away from Alabama as Kentucky connected on a barrage of 3-pointers. Kentucky guard Dazia Lawerence hit three of the Wildcats’ four triples to recapture the lead. The Crimson Tide was outscored 19-9 in this quarter and led by 4 points heading into halftime.

Similarly to the Vanderbilt game, Alabama jumped out to a quick lead but let it slip away. This time around, however, the team gave it up quicker, as it led by 7 at halftime against the Commodores.

Kentucky did not relinquish its lead, and the second half was not pretty for those wearing crimson. The Wildcats led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Alabama shot 2/8 from range in the second half and was outrebounded by eight boards. The Crimson Tide put together a 7-0 run with under five minutes to go, but Kentucky hit a jumper inside the line that effectively ended the game.

Four Wildcats finished in double figures, and Barker was alone in this category once again for the Crimson Tide. Amoore finished one assist shy of a double-double.

A player from each team achieved a career milestone. Forward Essence Cody surpassed 500 career points, and Amoore reached 800 career assists.

“The biggest thing to do is make sure at midnight, we turn the page,” Curry said.

Alabama’s next game is at home against Georgia on Sunday. The game will be broadcast at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.