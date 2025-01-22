SGA approves Source funding, crisis training for senators, online alumni network

The SGA approved funding for student organizations Jan. 16 in addition to approving the creation of an online student and alumni network and crisis training for senators.
The funding will provide $53,151.26 for student organizations across campus. Funding is approved bi-weekly by the Senate.
Jenni Page, secretary of the Senate, said that her resolution encouraging senators to attend a question, persuade and refer workshop, training for suicide prevention, was one of her campaign promises.
“In the past, there’ve been concerns about how counseling sessions cost money for students,” Page said. “So I thought it would be good that our student leaders are equipped with the ability to sort of help students, should those needs arise, and also be able to refer them to the resources that are available to them.”
The SGA has previously passed a resolution charging the Student Affairs with finding a possibility of limited, need-based scholarships that covers the counseling fees.
Culverhouse Senator Michael Dobbs said his resolution to create an online alumni network for students, titled Crimson Connections, would aim to help students utilize the University’s alumni to gain meaningful connections that will lead to future employment.
“I found most jobs are not posted on public sites like LinkedIn,” he said. “It’s about talking to people. So I think it’s really beneficial for students to talk to these people and get the internships and get the jobs through these alumni.”