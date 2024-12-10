SGA hosts Wellness Week to promote healthy habits among UA students

Recognizing the stress of students entering exams, the SGA hosted Wellness Week to encourage students to take care of themselves. The week began on Sunday and ended on Saturday.
According to a press release from the SGA, the program was designed to “promote student health and well-being during dead week.” It featured a wide variety of free activities designed to encourage multiple facets of healthy student life.
On Sunday, the SGA hosted Career Day, inviting the UA Career Center to promote job opportunities.
On Monday, SGA provided overdose prevention information to students at the Student Center Forum as a part of Psychological Day.
Stress from finals can be a factor in student substance abuse, according to a study from the Federal University of Paraná. Increasing awareness is one of the key ways the American Medical Association believes community leaders, like the SGA, can act to end the “overdose epidemic.”
Many of the activities in the Wellness Week curriculum were focused on mitigating that stress through calming activities. On Tuesday, the SGA brought dogs to the Student Center Lawn for the aptly named “Puppy Break.”
The puppies, therapy animals brought by the non-profit Hand in Paw, were part of a broader Gratitude Day, encouraging students to express their thankfulness. Students could also make thank-you cards as part of the festivities.
Wednesday was Physical Day, promoting both hydration and exercise through UA SGA Hydrates and a Movement Moment at the Student Center.
On Thursday, the SGA’s Academic Day was focused on providing “Swiss Miss and Study Tips” at the Student Center.
On Friday, the SGA encouraged students to participate in asynchronous activities for Spiritual Day, and finally, on Saturday, it posted a video tour of a credit union for Financial Day. All those resources are available on the SGA’s Instagram page.
“These activities are designed to provide students with accessible opportunities to learn, connect and recharge as the semester comes to a close,” said Morgan Patrick, SGA press secretary.