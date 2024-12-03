‘Grateful to be a part of this historic game’: What an Iron Bowl win meant to Alabama football players

CW/ Riley Thompson Kendrick Law (#1) and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (#3) celebrate in Alabama’s game against Auburn on Nov. 30.

Alabama’s 28-14 win over Auburn marked its ninth win of the season and its fifth in SEC play as the team wrapped up the regular season.

However, for Crimson Tide players, this win means more than the rest.

“The biggest thing we did was embrace what this game means to the state of Alabama, as well as the guys [on the team] from the state of Alabama,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said.

One of those hometown players was Tim Keenan III, who was looking to improve to 4-0 in matchups against Auburn and make an impact while doing so. He did just that, registering the team’s only sack of the game.

“Growing up in the state, the Iron Bowl always meant a ton,” Keenan III said. “Coming out on top always means a lot and feels good.”

For cornerback Domani Jackson, it was his first taste of the rivalry between the two teams. He transferred in from USC this past offseason and had lived on the West Coast for his entire life.

Jackson learned to embrace what the game means to the state and performed well, logging two pass breakups and a quarterback hit.

“I’m a transfer coming in, so I was taught so much about this game,” he said. “We had to showcase what we’re capable of doing in a big matchup like this.”

Wide receiver Germie Bernard was another transfer who came from the other side of the country. He performed well in his first Iron Bowl, with seven catches for 111 yards.

Bernard took pride in the win not only because of his performance but also because it was a win for some of the upperclassmen who had been at Alabama longer and had played against Auburn before.

“It means more to me to go out and win it for my brothers because I haven’t been here as long as they have,” Bernard said. “Just coming in and seeing how hard those guys work and how much it means to them, it’s always going to mean a lot to me.”

One of those upperclassmen was senior safety Malachi Moore, who, along with teammate Tim Smith, became the first person in Iron Bowl history on either team to go 5-0 against the opposing school. Moore was active in his final Iron Bowl, breaking up three passes and laying some big hits.

His fellow starting safety, sophomore Bray Hubbard, knew that getting a win would be important for the seniors as they looked to finish their collegiate careers undefeated against Auburn.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors that’s been here,” Hubbard said. “They’ve been through all the tough challenges we’ve faced.”

Milroe has now gone 4-0 against Auburn and 2-0 in games he has started against the Tigers. He reflected after the game on the meaning of the rivalry.

“Coming into college, I didn’t know too much about how much this game meant to a lot of people in the state of Alabama,” Milroe said. “But now, being a part of it for four years, it’s one of the greatest rivalries in the country. I’m very grateful to be a part of this historic game and get the win.”