Alabama vs Auburn: Current and future recruiting battles

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (#3) warms up before the game against Oklahoma.

Alabama sits with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for 2025 ahead of the Iron Bowl, with Auburn three spots behind at No. 5.

Although Alabama has the better class, the Crimson Tide is losing the battle for in-state players. Auburn currently has eight of the top 10 from the state of Alabama committed, with the Crimson Tide’s highest in-state recruit being No. 14.

However, this has not stopped Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and the staff from making a push. Alabama is still looking to flip a few Auburn commits from the 2025 class, and both teams are pushing for top 2026 prospects.

The biggest names in the fight between the two right now are 4-star defensive backs Donovan Starr and Anquon Fegans and 4-star athlete Derick Smith. Fegans and Smith are from Alabama and are two possible attendees of the Iron Bowl.

Smith seems the most committed, having switched from Alabama to Auburn in July, but he recently said that Alabama is still being considered.

He previously scheduled two visits to Alabama and failed to show up, but considering the matchup includes the program he’s committed to, there’s more likelihood he’ll arrive.

Fegans also seems confident in his commitment to the Tigers, but he has been recruited by and has continuously shown elevated interest in Alabama.

He most recently was in Tuscaloosa in October for Alabama’s matchup against Missouri. The matchup included a 34-0 win and time for Fegans with current players Ryan Williams, Jaylen Mbakwe and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

“They got a great coaching staff, and they are going to win.” Fegans’ father, Antwon Fegans, said after the Missouri game. “[DeBoer] took the job because he know he can win there.”

Now that the younger Fegans is back in town with less than two weeks until early national signing day, fans will be interested to watch what happens with his recruitment.

The odds of anything happening with Starr are more unlikely. He has spoken about being locked in with Auburn but is also still taking visits.

Starr was also in Tuscaloosa for the Missouri win and spoke highly of defensive back coach Maurice Linguist after his visit.

“It was nice at Alabama and coach Linguist’s resume kind of sells itself,” Starr said. “He has been a head coach, he has coached in the NFL and he has coached some good players.”

Starr isn’t slated for a visit during the Iron Bowl, and the odds of him attending seem low. This will be another recruit to watch around signing day.

There are also a couple of 2026 prospects to watch as the cycle continues.

Cederian Morgan is ranked among the top five wide receivers in the class and has been heavily recruited by Alabama and Auburn. He has visited each school three times, most recently Alabama.

This will be Morgan’s second visit to Alabama this season after coming in September for the Georgia game. A commitment from him would add valuable wide receiver depth.

“As far as me having a list of where [Alabama’s] at right now, I really don’t have one. I’m just doing it visit-by-visit, week-by-week,” Morgan told On3. “I’m probably not going to start thinking like that until probably next year, summer or spring.”

Morgan is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama for 2026, and his recruitment will be a must-watch for Alabama and Auburn fans.

4-star cornerback Zyan Gibson from Gadsden, Alabama, is in a similar situation. Both schools have recruited him, and he has taken four visits to Auburn and three to Alabama.

This will also be his return visit after having been in Tuscaloosa for the matchup against Georgia earlier this season.

His recruitment will be another to watch. He would be a prized in-state recruit for either team, and it will likely lead to another battle between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.