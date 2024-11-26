Sears scores 24 in overtime win in first game of Players Era Festival

CW/ Riley Thompson Alabama Guard Mark Sears dribbles against a defender in Alabama’s game against McNeese on Nov. 11.

No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 6 Houston 85-80 in a thrilling overtime finish in its first game of the Players Era Festival.

The first half started off shaky, the Crimson Tide committed four turnovers in its first five possessions and was down as many as 7 points. However, it went into the locker room down just 2 with the score sitting at 36-34.

Defense was the story early, as both teams combined for 12 first half turnovers and six blocks.

The second half featured more of the same as both teams forced turnovers out of the gate. A pair of high-flying blocks by forward Mouhamed Dioubate encompassed Alabama’s overall effort in the second half. Plays like these resulted in offensive success on the other side of the floor, opening up a lead as large as 8.

A late 10-0 run helped the Cougars regain a 69-65 lead within the final five minutes. In the last minute, guard Mark Sears hit a 3-pointer and guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit two free throws to tie the game at 78 apiece, sending the game to overtime.

“It wasn’t easy,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Defensively, they were great. They put a lot of pressure on us but we had some guys make some shots.”

Overtime began with a Sears 3-pointer, and the momentum stuck with the Crimson Tide as it outscored Houston 7-2 in the extra frame. Alabama’s defensive effort stood out in the closing minute of overtime, pushing the team across the finish line.

“We knew it was going to be a tight game,” Oats said. “We made enough plays, particularly late in regulation and late in overtime to win the game.”

It took him a while to get going, but Sears looked significantly better this outing than in the team’s last game versus Illinois, where he was held scoreless. Against Houston, he scored 24 points and shot 4/8 from downtown. Timely 3-pointers and free throws along with great passing were all critical in helping lead Alabama to the victory.

“Mark was patient,” Oats said. “He let the scoring come to him, and he hit some big shots and got to the free throw line and made his free throws.”

Wrightsell Jr. and guard Aden Holloway also had solid performances, scoring 12 and 14 points, respectively. Most of their points came off of great 3-point shooting. Holloway made five of his eight attempts, while Wrightsell hit on three of six.

“Holloway [coming] off the bench, I thought made big plays on both sides of the ball,” Oats said.

Dioubate and forward Grant Nelson also played major roles in the win, as they both recorded double-doubles. Dioubate scored 10 points and picked up 16 rebounds, and Nelson scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Coach told me before the game, ‘This is a Mo Dioubate game,’ so I was prepared like if we had played any other team,” Dioubate said.

The Crimson Tide will have a quick turnaround, facing Rutgers in its second game of the Players Era Festival on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on TBS.