Alabama outmatched positionally in 24-3 loss to Oklahoma

CW/ Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (#4) runs the ball in Alabama’s game against Oklahoma on Nov. 23.

Alabama’s struggles in SEC away games continued on Saturday, as the Crimson Tide lost 24-3 to Oklahoma and moved to 1-3 on the road in conference play. Here is a look at how the two teams compared positionally.

Quarterback

It could not have gone worse for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe during the game. He completed only 11 of his 26 passes for 164 yards and no touchdowns, with a career-high three interceptions. Milroe also wasn’t able to use his legs effectively like he has during much of the season, only running for seven yards.

On the flip side, Sooners quarterback Jackon Arnold ran all over the Crimson Tide defense. He ran for 131 yards on 25 attempts, which is a surprise considering Arnold had just 107 rushing yards total heading into the game. He also passed the ball well when needed, going 9/11 on passes for 68 yards.

Running back

Justice Haynes and Jam Miller didn’t quite get into a rhythm for Alabama, as the two combined to run 15 times for 63 yards. It was the team’s first game this season without a touchdown on the ground.

For the Sooners, it wasn’t just Arnold who ran well. Starter Xavier Robinson ran 18 times for 107 yards with an efficient 5.9 yards per carry and added two touchdowns. The Oklahoma offense combined to have an impressive 257 rushing yards.

“Credit to them. They did a nice job with their run game,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “[They stayed] on the field early, in the first half especially.”

Receivers

It was a disappointing day for the Crimson Tide receivers. Wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team with four catches and 60 yards but could’ve had more, as he had a play where he seemed to have lost the ball in the lights on what would’ve been an explosive passing play. The usually sure-handed tight end CJ Dippre had two drops, one of which was on a third down.

Ryan Williams had only two catches for 37 yards but should’ve had more, as he had a great catch on a 36-yard touchdown wiped away due to an illegal touching penalty, which the ABC replay analyst and fans online did not agree with.

Oklahoma didn’t see much from its receivers due to its run-heavy offense. Tight end Bauer Sharp was the only player besides Robinson out of the backfield with more than one catch, snagging two passes for 21 yards.

Offensive line

The Alabama offensive line struggled throughout. Even though the unit only allowed one sack on Milroe, he was constantly pressured and not given enough space to break away on his runs, which, along with the struggles opening up holes for the running backs, led to only 70 rushing yards for the total offense.

Oklahoma’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, only giving up one sack and helping contribute to the 257 rushing yards for the offense.

Defensive line

The Crimson Tide defensive line didn’t have much of an impact, as former Texas A&M transfer LT Overton was the only one to make some noise with four tackles and a tackle for loss.

The defensive line for the Sooners was disruptive all game. Edge rusher Mason Thomas had the team’s only sack as well as 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Defensive linemen Ethan Downs and Da’Jon Terry each notched two tackles for loss.

“They play really hard,’” Milroe said. “They have a lot of guys that are physical and play really strong.”

Linebackers

Jihaad Campbell was everywhere for the Alabama defense, leading the team in tackles with 12 and having 0.5 tackles for loss. Justin Jefferson came in and notched six tackles after team captain Deontae Lawson left the game with an injury and did not return.

“Any time you lose a great player like Deontae, it’s gonna affect you,” DeBoer said. “He is the guy that makes a lot of the calls on the football field.”

Kip Lewis made the play of the game for the Sooners, intercepting a Milroe pass and returning it all the way for a pick-six to put Oklahoma up three scores. Dasan McCullough also had a good day, tying the team lead in tackles with five and recording 0.5 tackles for loss.

Defensive backs

Bray Hubbard continued to be impressive for Alabama, recording 11 tackles and causing the defense’s only turnover of the game with a forced fumble. Defensive back Malachi Moore was active, recording 10 tackles and the team’s only sack of the game. The same can be said for DeVonta Smith, who recorded eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Eli Bowen had a great day for the Sooners defense, breaking up a pass and having an impressive interception off Milroe. Woodi Washington also had an interception, and Billy Bowman Jr. broke up a pass and had five tackles.

Alabama will hope to bounce back from the loss when it plays in the Iron Bowl against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.