Falling into style: A guide to fashion this fall

As temperatures have slowly begun to drop and leaves have started changing color, many students are taking the opportunity to switch up their wardrobes. This fall presents the perfect opportunity to reinvent and transition wardrobes for the season.

Whether one decides to incorporate fall tones into their outfits or throw on a cardigan to complete a look, fall offers a chance to refresh looks and embrace the chilly fall air with style.

Some trends never die, and revisiting a few fashion trends from previous years can inspire outfits for this season.

“I feel like last fall was whenever the Sambas trend started,” said Lexi Jorgensen, a freshman majoring in apparel and textiles with a concentration in fashion retailing. “I hope they stay this year because they’re a comfy shoe, they’re a cute shoe, and there’s so many different colors for everyone.”

Not only does fall present an opportunity to revisit fashion trends, but it allows individuals to experiment with new trends as well.

“I am most excited to wear a lot of leather, like leather boots, this fall. Not biker leather, but fun leather and cowboy boots,” said Ava McGeough, a sophomore majoring in apparel and textiles with a concentration in fashion retailing.

This October, an article written by Christina Holevas was published in Vogue that highlighted fall essentials everyone should have this year.

“When it comes to versatility, a leather jacket will be your best friend,” Holevas wrote.

While fall presents an opportunity for students to participate in seasonal trends, the reality of time and budget constraints can make it difficult for students to embrace this season’s fashion trends.

However, there are many ways students can quickly throw together a last-minute outfit in their rush to class.

“People still wear flare leggings. They are really comfortable and they look like you’re putting more effort into your outfit,” said Brie Boyd, a freshman majoring in nursing and a former Aerie employee.

Completing any outfit with jewelry is another way to quickly pull together an outfit for class.

“Chunky jewelry can really just elevate a look out of nowhere. Chunky jewelry is always a go-to for me,” Jorgensen said.

Silver earrings are a must-have this fall, according to an article by Jake Henry Smith published in Glamour. More specifically, small, chunky silver earrings are “enough to make a statement, but they won’t overwhelm more casual ‘fits’” Smith wrote.

Furthermore, there are many ways students can elevate the look of their fall wardrobe at a reasonable cost. Purchasing secondhand clothing and shopping during sales offers budget-friendly ways for students to upgrade their wardrobes.

“Depop is great, and the Plato’s Closet in town is awesome. There are a lot of girls donating a lot of expensive things,” McGeough said. “I like to buy a lot of my summer stuff in the fall, and my fall stuff in the summer, so Black Friday is a great time to shop for this.”

According to an article published by The Week, the average person can save $146 a month by buying secondhand goods.

In addition, Target, which has a location close to campus, has revealed its prices can be expected to drop this holiday season. In October, Target Corporation released a statement claiming it will “reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season.”

“I just bought a cardigan from Target. It was $20, very affordable,” Jorgensen said. “They have a lot of nice stuff this season. They’ve really stepped it up. I’ve seen a lot of stuff that looks almost high-end for, like, 15-20 dollars.”

Whether students are shopping secondhand, investing in a few new pieces or adding a touch of jewelry to their look, fall offers endless opportunities to spice up wardrobes.