Holiday events to explore in Tuscaloosa

Tinsel Trail Grand Opening: Nov. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Government Plaza.
Tuscaloosa One Place, A Family Resource Center, will host the annual Tinsel Trail with multiple holiday events throughout the month of December. The grand opening event will feature holiday songs, food and drinks, as well as an opportunity to meet Santa. Admission is free.
Holidays on the Plaza Ice Skating: Nov. 29-Jan. 20. Government Plaza.
The annual ice-skating rink will re-open for another season at Government plaza for skaters of all levels. This year, payment will be card only. Individual tickets can be purchased for $15 or avid skaters can buy a season pass for $85.
Christmas Open House: Dec. 1, 2-4 p.m. 1305 Greensboro Ave.
Historic Tuscaloosa will host tours of five historical venues in the city, including The Old Tavern, McGuire-Strickland, Murphy-Collins, Battle-Friedman and the Jemison Mansion. Children can meet Santa and write letters to send to The North Pole. Admission is free.
West Alabama Christmas PARAde: Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. Downtown Tuscaloosa
The 48th annual West Alabama Christmas PARAde will feature all the parade classics, including a marching band and decorated floats. There will be a tree lighting ceremony on the steps of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15 p.m. Admission is free.
A Celtic Christmas: Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Bama Theatre
A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music and Dance Sensation will blend traditional carols with Irish Dancing to put on a show for a “truly unforgettable performance.” The show stars multiple World Irish Dance champions and will only be touring in the United States for a limited time. Tickets range from $42-$72.
Holiday Singalong: Dec. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Queen City Pool and Pool House
Carolers and listeners alike can come sing or hear holiday songs in one place, as opposed to going door-to-door at this event, part of the Kentuck Holiday Market Extravaganza. This event is free.
T-Town Holiday Putter Party: Dec. 15, The Hangar Disc Golf Course
This holiday-themed disc golf tournament will feature an unsanctioned singles competition, where players will participate using only the premium plastic putter they receive at the event. Player entry is $30.
Southern Soul Christmas Jam: Dec. 22, 6-10 p.m. Tuscaloosa River Market
Rapper Young Guy and DJ Tank Sinatra will put on a Christmas-themed show. There will be a cash bar at the event. Tickets are $40 before Dec. 1 and $50 after, with options to reserve tables for 10 people.